The biggest rivalry in IPL history, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI), returns for its second leg of the 2026 season. As the two heavyweights prepare to clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, fans across the globe are gearing up for this high-stakes encounter. Here is everything you need to know about where to catch the action live.

How to watch CSK vs MI IPL match online

Fans can watch the CSK vs MI match online via the JioHotstar app and website. The platform provides a seamless digital experience with features like multi-cam views and interactive scorecards. The high-voltage clash is scheduled to begin at 07:30 PM IST, with digital coverage starting earlier to include pre-match analysis and the toss.

How to watch CSK vs MI on TV?

The live telecast of the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match will be available on the Star Sports Network. Viewers can tune in to various Star Sports channels to watch the game in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. For those with 4K capabilities, the match will also be broadcast on Star Sports 4K.

How to watch the match effectively for free?

The match will be available for online streaming on JioHotstar, the official digital platform formed after the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.

While streaming is no longer entirely free for all users, several telecom providers are bundling JioHotstar access with their plans. Jio users can check the “My Subscriptions” section in the MyJio app, as many prepaid plans, both monthly and annual, now include a JioHotstar Mobile or Super subscription.

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Similarly, Airtel and Vi users can access the platform through select OTT bundle recharges that remain valid for the duration of their plan. So, although premium access typically requires a subscription, many viewers can still watch the match at no extra cost through these telecom offers.