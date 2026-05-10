CSK vs LSG, Today IPL Match: The IPL 2026 action moves to the historic MA Chidambaram Stadium as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 53. For the Yellow Army, Chepauk remains their greatest asset. Currently sitting in the mid-table clutter with 10 points, a win today is non-negotiable for Ruturaj Gaikwad’s men to stay ahead in the race for the top four.

With the Chennai track expected to offer grip, the duo of Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hosein will be the focal point of their defensive strategy. The batting, anchored by the consistent Sanju Samson, will look to exploit the afternoon heat to wear down the visitors.

Lucknow Super Giants, currently languishing at the bottom of the IPL points table, find themselves in a do-or-die scenario. The transition to the 2026 roster hasn’t been smooth for LSG, and their middle order has lacked the Utility ROI expected during the auction. However, with KL Rahul finding some rhythm in the nets, Lucknow will hope for a repeat of their 2024 heist at this venue to keep their mathematical playoff hopes alive.

CSK vs LSG, Today IPL Match Date

CSK are set to take on LSG today (May 10, 2026).

CSK vs LSG, Today IPL Match Time

The clash between CSK vs LSG will kick off at 03:30 PM IST, with the crucial toss taking place at 03:00 PM IST.

CSK vs LSG, Today IPL Venue and Live Broadcasting Details

Match Venue Live Broadcast Live Streaming IPL 2026 Match 53: CSK vs LSG MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Star Sports Network JioHotstar

CSK vs LSG Playing 11s (Probable)

Chennai Super Kings: 1 Sanju Samson (wk), 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), 3 Urvil Patel, 4 Kartik Sharma, 5 Dewald Brevis, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Jamie Overton, 8 Akeal Hosein, 9 Anshul Kamboj, 10 Noor Ahmed, 11 Mukesh Choudhary, 12 Gurjapneet Singh

Lucknow Super Giants: 1 Mitchell Marsh, 2 Josh Inglis/Arshin Kulkarni, 3 Nicholas Pooran, 4 Rishabh Pant, 5 Aiden Markram, 6 Akshat Raghuwanshi, 7 Himmat Singh, 8 Shahbaz Ahmed, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Prince Yadav, 11 Mohsin Khan/Mayank Yadav, 12 Digvesh Rathi