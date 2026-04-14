IPL 2026 CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Today Match Playing 11 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 clash! The yellow sea is rising and the air is thick with anticipation as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in al Match 22 of IPL 2026.

CSK arrive at their home with wind in their sails following a masterclass performance by Sanju Samson, whose breathtaking century in the last game proved that the Samson Storm has officially reached the coast of Tamil Nadu. Sitting at 9th but with momentum on their side, a win tonight could catapult the five-time champions back into the mid-table mix.

Indian Premier League, 2026 Chennai Super Kings

vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 22 )

Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

On the other side, the pressure is at a boiling point for Kolkata Knight Riders. Still winless in 2026, Ajinkya Rahane‘s men are desperate to break the Chepauk Curse. With heavy hitters like Cameron Green and the spin-wizardry of Sunil Narine in their ranks, KKR has the firepower but can they find the clinical edge to silence a partisan Chennai crowd?

Still no MS Dhoni?

Meanwhile, CSK are still unlikely to go ahead with MS Dhoni. He is suffering from an injury and even though he was spotted at the nets, he is still some time away from full recovery and hence a place in the Playing XI. In his absence, Samson has been keeping wickets.

What to Watch For Tonight:

The Samson Factor: Can Sanju follow up his 115* with another match-winning knock on a surface that traditionally grips and turns?

Spin to Win: The classic Chepauk deck is expected to offer plenty for the spinners. Which spinners will prove more effective?

CSK vs KKR Probable Playing XIs (Including Impact Player)

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh

KKR: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Navdeep Saini, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora

Live Updates