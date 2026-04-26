The MA Chidambaram Stadium is ready for an exciting and important match as two teams with identical records of 3 wins and 4 losses take on each other. It is the home team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) locking horns with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 37. This will be the first of two matches scheduled on Sunday, April 26, with the afternoon heat in Chennai expected to play a major factor.

CSK are currently on a high, having staged a remarkable recovery with three wins in their last four games. The five-time champions are coming off a massive 103-run victory over Mumbai Indians, fuelled by a sensational century from Sanju Samson, who has become the backbone of the yellow army’s batting lineup this season.

GT, however, have slipped to seventh place after two consecutive defeats. Despite the recent slump, they remain a formidable side with Sai Sudharsan in red-hot form, coming off a brilliant hundred in his last outing. The Titans will be looking to break their psychological barrier at Chepauk, a venue where they have historically struggled to secure a win.

Chennai’s bowling, led by Akeal Hosein, who recently produced a lethal spell of 4-17, will look to exploit the surface, while Gujarat will depend on the experience of Rashid Khan and the pace of Prasidh Krishna to silence the home crowd.

CSK vs GT Today IPL Match Date

The IPL 2026 Match 37 CSK vs GT will be played on April 26, 2026. The race for the playoffs is tightening! Both teams currently sit with 6 points from 7 matches, meaning a win today could propel the victor into the top four, depending on other results.

CSK vs GT Today IPL Match Time

The match between CSK vs GT will get into action at 03:30 pm with the toss scheduled for 03:00 pm.

CSK vs GT, IPL 2026 Today’s Match Venue

Match Venue Live Broadcast Live Streaming IPL 2026 Match 37 CSK vs GT MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Star Sports Network JioHotstar

CSK vs GT Today IPL Match Predicted Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Chahar, Akeal Hosein.

Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana

Gujarat Titans (GT): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna.

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Impact Player: Rahul Tewatia

CSK vs GT Today IPL Match Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Chahar, Akeal Hosein, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Sameer Rizvi, Devon Conway, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Gujarat Titans (GT): Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Kane Williamson, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai.