The historic MA Chidambaram Stadium prepares for a high-stakes Sunday afternoon clash as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 37 of the 2026 season.

With both teams currently deadlocked on 6 points in the mid-table scramble, today’s result will be pivotal for playoff aspirations. CSK enter the contest with significant momentum following a record-breaking 103-run demolition of Mumbai Indians, while Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans are desperate to snap a two-game losing streak.

The afternoon heat, forecasted at a scorching 34 Degrees Celsius and a dry, spin-friendly surface at Chepauk are expected to play a decisive role in the outcome.

How to watch CSK vs GT IPL match online

Digital viewers in India can catch the live action of the CSK vs GT match on the JioHotstar app and website. As the exclusive digital home for the 2026 IPL season, the platform offers the broadcast in multiple 4K and 8K resolutions. Fans can also utilise the Hype Mode for real-time statistics and the Multi-Cam feature to switch between various stadium angles, including the stump camera and the tactical Bird’s Eye view.

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How to watch CSK vs GT on TV?

Television coverage for today’s match will be provided by the Star Sports Network. The game will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD. To cater to the massive local fanbase, the match will also be available on regional feeds including Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch CSK vs GT for free in India?

For the 2026 season, the live digital stream of the IPL remains accessible for free on the JioHotstar app for mobile users in India. While no subscription is required to view the match on mobile devices, viewers are advised to monitor their data consumption, as a 4K stream can utilise up to 12GB of data per match. Additionally, certain DTH providers may offer complimentary access to the Star Sports channels as part of specific promotional Sports Packs.

How to live stream today’s IPL match featuring CSK and GT in the world

Within the Indian subcontinent, the live streaming is centralised through JioHotstar. For Indian residents travelling domestically, the service remains accessible via all major mobile networks. The digital broadcast includes localised commentary and interactive ‘Fan Pods’ where viewers can participate in live polls and win virtual rewards during the strategic timeouts.