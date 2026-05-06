The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finally seem to be hitting the OG mode as the business end of the IPL 2026 approaches. Suddenly, they are in the race to reach the playoffs after beating Delhi Capitals in Match 48 of IPL 2026, despite being nowhere in contention for the first 47 league stage matches.

How can Chennai Super Kings reach the playoffs?

In the simplest of circumstances, they need to win their remaining four league matches and nobody can stop them from making the playoffs. Why, you might ask? Because they have 10 points from 10 games. Thus, if they win the next four games, they will reach 18 points.

Since two of their next four games include outings against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans respectively, and considering that they win those games, they are dragging down SRH and GT’s maximum points to 18 as well. Thus, they would take fourth place at least if they win all their matches, as their net run rate is currently better than both those teams.

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What can stop Chennai Super Kings from reaching the playoffs?

Losses. It is as simple as that. If they lose any of their matches, they will become dependent on other results, which will make it difficult for them.

Can CSK also qualify for the playoffs despite losing?

Yes, but for that to happen, they must make sure that they don’t lose to SRH and GT, which are also their last two matches of the league stage. Also, they must not lose more than one game. If they lose one game to LSG, they can afford to do so.

CSK Playoff Qualification Matrix (Remaining 4 Games)