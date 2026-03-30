Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had a horror run with the bat in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 opener against Rajasthan Royals. They are currently staring into the abyss.

At 82/8 in 12.5 overs, the math in the CSK dugout is not about winning, it is about survival. With the top order back in the shed and the floodlights of Guwahati reflecting off a very grim scorecard, fans are dusting off the record books for all the wrong reasons.

However, if there is anything positive, it is the fact that Chennai have at least gone past their lowest-ever IPL score.

CSK’s Lowest Totals in IPL History (Before this match)

79 vs MI (2013): The current “Gold Standard” of CSK collapses. Lasith Malinga and Mitchell Johnson ran through the lineup at the Wankhede.

97 vs MI (2022): A forgettable night in Mumbai where Daniel Sams blew away the top order.

Raise your finger if you took a wicket on your #TATAIPL debut ☝️



CSK are 8 down now!



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/UzbuFk5G26#KhelBindaas | #RRvCSK | @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/kzJik2dcaF — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2026

103/9 vs KKR (2025): The low point of last season where the spin twins of KKR choked the life out of the chase in Chennai.

109 vs RR (2008): Their first-ever major collapse, coincidentally against the same opponents they are facing tonight.

CSK would hope to ensure that their eventual total does not feature in this list at all.

A special return in Pink for Ravindra Jadeja 🩷



🎥 Two quick wickets in his very first over back for the Royals 🔥



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/UzbuFk5G26#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #RRvCSK | @rajasthanroyals | @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/leq4EyMRha — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2026

CSK vs RR Starting 11s

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma

ALSO READ Where is ‘Thala’? Why MS Dhoni is not playing in RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match

CSK: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Matthew Short, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed