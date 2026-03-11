CSK schedule for IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to start the IPL 2026 season against Rajasthan Royals in an away game on March 30. The match has been scheduled at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. However, the tournament is set to kick off on Saturday (March 28) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The season’s opening match will be between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru.

The Chennai Super Kings finished at the bottom of the table for the first time in their history in the 2025 season, ending in 10th place. CSK played a total of 14 matches in IPL 2025 but managed only four wins against ten losses, marking a significant departure from their usual playoff-bound form.

A major mid-season blow occurred when captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was sidelined due to injury, forcing MS Dhoni to step back into the leadership role. Despite a spirited final-game victory over league leaders Gujarat Titans, the Men in Yellow were the first team eliminated from playoff contention last year.

Heading into 2026, the franchise has undergone a radical transformation to shed its Dad’s Army tag. The most significant move in the league’s history saw CSK trade away franchise legends Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Sanju Samson.

CSK bets big on youth

This blockbuster trade signals a new era for the Super Kings, with Samson expected to bolster a top order that struggled for consistency last season. Additionally, the team made a massive statement at the auction by investing over 28 crore in young uncapped talents like Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma, who are being groomed as the long-term successors to the Jadeja and Dhoni roles, respectively.

The Phase 1 schedule presents a grueling travel log for the Super Kings, largely due to the staggered election dates in Tamil Nadu. Starting in the humidity of Guwahati, they quickly pivot to their first home game at Chepauk against Punjab Kings before flying to Bengaluru for the high-stakes Southern Derby.

With Ruturaj Gaikwad back at the helm and Samson providing explosive firepower, the first 20 days will be a litmus test for this revamped squad. The tactical focus remains on exploiting the Chepauk Trap with their new-look spin attack, while MS Dhoni’s role is expected to shift into a more specialized, late-innings Impact Finisher capacity to maximize his strike rate.

CSK first phase schedule