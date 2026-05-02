Up until 2020, and barring 2016 and 2017 where the team was suspended, the Chennai Super Kings made the playoffs of every season in the Indian Premier League. It is unbelievable to imagine that a team made the last four of the toughest T20 league 10 seasons in a row. But that is 100 per cent real.

What does playoff and CSK mean?

The first time they failed to reach the last four was the year 2020. But to compensate for that, in 2021, they became the champions. In 2022, they had their worst season ever, finishing a lowly 9th out of 10 teams, winning only four out of their 14 league matches. Next season, what do they do? They won 8 out of 14 at the league stage to finish second.

In the playoffs, they beat the Gujarat Titans twice, once in the qualifier in Chennai and once in the final in Ahmedabad to lift their fifth IPL title. So that’s Chennai for you. After making the last four 10 seasons in a row, in the two seasons that they failed to reach the playoffs, they came back next season and won the league as compensation.

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The story after 2023

But this plot changed. There was a certain moment in 2024 that changed everything. Chennai did not have to win the game to make the last four. They just needed to lose by less than 17 runs. For that to happen, they needed to score 17 off the final over.

MS Dhoni hit the first ball for a six. He nearly hit a six next ball too, but it was caught at deep backward square leg off the bowling of Yash Dayal. The team had four more balls, they needed only 11 more. The target was achievable with more than capable bat Shardul Thakur and serial match winner Ravindra Jadeja at the crease.

Yash Dayal wasn’t the best bowler in the world either. But that wicket of Dhoni, it had broken everything inside and they could score only a single off the next four balls. They lost the match and failed to make the playoffs. The finish was not all Chennai like.

Since that fateful evening of May 18 in Bengaluru, CSK have not been the same. The captain is the same—Ruturaj Gaikwad, the team—nearly same minus mainstay Jadeja, but something has been amiss: the consistency of the yellow Army.

IPL 2026: Can Chennai reach the playoffs for the first time since 2023?

This season—IPL 2026. It has been an on-off kind. Thala hasn’t played. They have won three out of eight and in the remaining six, they must win five to stand any chance of qualifying for the playoffs. So how does Chennai’s Playoff Qualification Scenario look like?

Win 6 out of 6: Get to the playoffs

The easiest way mathematically and the most difficult in reality is to win all of their remaining matches, reach 18 points and make the playoffs. No NRR, no less wins, more losses, no theory or dilemma to deal with. Plain simple like Sambar Vada.

Win 5 out of 6 and get there somehow If they win five out of their remaining six matches, the only match they lose would have to be against a team which will be making the playoffs anyways or not making it at all. So considering that their next six matches include two against Lucknow Super Giants and one each against GT, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, they can only afford to lose one game either to LSG or SRH. The ideal scenario for them would be that one loss should be against LSG.

Superfans, are you ready? 🤩



This summer, all you need is Yellove and #WhistlePodu for the Super Kings! 💛🥳#IPL2026 pic.twitter.com/FpUKEAu31X — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 26, 2026

What will happen if CSK lose one match?

Given that they will beat DC, GT, MI, SRH and LSG once and in the worst case scenario, those teams then don’t lose a single game other than their loss to CSK. But that will not be possible because GT and SRH face each other and so do MI and LSG. So the worst case scenario is that GT beats SRH and whoever among LSG and MI beats the other. For consideration, let’s say it is a comeback year and MI beat LSG. In that case now, SRH and LSG have two losses.

Now, maximum points GT could reach—18. Maximum points SRH could reach after two losses in their remaining five matches—18. Maximum points DC could reach after one loss in their remaining five matches—16. Maximum points MI could reach after one loss in remaining five matches—12. The maximum points LSG could reach after two losses in their remaining six games is also 12.

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Let’s consider that the rest of the teams in the league also lose only those matches that they are losing to these teams. But that would not be possible, why? Because among the rest of the teams—PBKS, RCB, RR and KKR—they also play each other apart from the four teams that CSK play.

So in that case, we would have to take further assumptions that the best team, which is PBKS, win all of their remaining matches, meaning that they lose to LSG, MI, SRH, GT and DC but win their remaining matches. In that case, they can only beat RCB and finish at 15 points.

The second best team, RCB lose to LSG, MI, SRH and PBKS, thus winning only one of their remaining five matches, reaching 14 points. The third best team—SRH, well, we have already explained their path above. So they are ending up with 18 points in the worst case scenario and 20 in best.

The fourth best team—RR, after losing to GT, DC, LSG and MI, will finish with the number of points that they have now—12.

What if the assumptions go wrong?

Even if the assumptions go wrong, but CSK lose not more than one game, finishing at 16 points, they will in all likelihood reach the last four because of the cannibalization among the nine teams with the way the remaining matches have been scheduled.

What if CSK lose two matches?

Now that they have already lost five, they end up losing two more? They will get into that 2024 mode all over again and be dependent on other teams’ result and NRR, but qualification might still be possible. But losing more than two matches, well the playoff dreams will be over for one more season.

The Road to 16: CSK’s Remaining Schedule