The Wankhede Stadium witnessed a historic demolition tonight as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinically secured the most lopsided victory in the history of the IPL’s greatest rivalry. Driven by a record-breaking century from Sanju Samson and a devastating spin masterclass from Akeal Hosein, Chennai didn’t just win the “El Clásico”—they rewrote the record books by handing Mumbai Indians (MI) their heaviest defeat in the tournament’s 19-year history.

Breaking a 12-Year-Old Record

Before tonight, Mumbai Indians’ largest margin of defeat (by runs) had stood for over a decade. In 2013, the Rajasthan Royals thrashed MI by 87 runs. CSK obliterated that mark tonight, winning by a staggering 103 runs, marking the first time any team has defeated the five-time champions by a triple-digit margin.

Top 3 Biggest Defeats for MI (By Runs) Margin Opponent Year 1 103 Runs Chennai Super Kings 2026 2 87 Runs Rajasthan Royals 2013 3 76 Runs Kings XI Punjab 2008

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Samson’s “Thala-esque” Finish

Choosing to bat first, CSK rode on the back of a breathtaking 101 off 54 balls* by Sanju Samson. His innings followed a classic template: absorbing pressure before exploding at the death.

The 20th Over Mayhem: Entering the final over on 85 , Samson took on Krish Bhagat . He smoked a six off the first ball, endured two dots, hit another six, took a dot, and finally reached his second century of the season with a towering maximum on the last ball of the innings.

Entering the final over on , Samson took on . He smoked a six off the first ball, endured two dots, hit another six, took a dot, and finally reached his with a towering maximum on the last ball of the innings. The Record Chase: With this ton, Samson joins an elite club of Indians with two centuries in a single season (Kohli, Gill, Dhawan, Rahul) and moves closer to Virat Kohli’s all-time record of four.

The “Masked Man” Seals the Deal

In the second innings, West Indian spinner Akeal Hosein turned the Wankhede into his playground. Breaking out his signature hand-over-face “Mask” celebration, Hosein proved to be the “Secret Assassin” CSK needed.

The Figures: Hosein finished with a career-best 4/17 in 4 overs , including a rare powerplay maiden.

Hosein finished with a career-best , including a rare powerplay maiden. Clinical Precision: His wickets of Suryakumar Yadav (36) and the MI middle order ensured that the chase never got off the ground, with Mumbai eventually bundling out for 104.

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The Verdict

This 103-run victory isn’t just a win for the points table; it is a psychological blow in the IPL’s most storied rivalry. With Samson channeling the finishing spirit of MS Dhoni and Hosein providing the Caribbean flair, the “New-Look CSK” has sent a clear warning to the rest of the league: the OGs are far from finished.