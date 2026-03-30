The “Whistle Podu” fans are full of excitement as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) step into a new phase under captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. After a tough 2025 season.

The five time champions have made big changes to their strategy, including a major trade involving Sanju Samson and some bold high-value picks for uncapped players in the auction.

The biggest talking point this season is the arrival of Sanju Samson, who has been traded from Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

Sanju Samson is likely to take up wicketkeeping duties at the start as MS Dhoni will miss the first two weeks due to a calf injury. This move clearly shows CSK’s plan to prepare for the future and gradually move on from their legendary “Thala.”

Record-Breaking auction buys

CSK stunned the Etihad Arena by making Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma the joint-most expensive uncapped players in IPL history, shelling out ₹14.20 crore each. The squad also added international flair with Akeal Hosein and Matt Henry.

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings player price list

Player Role Price Sanju Samson WK-Batter (Trade) ₹18.00 Cr Ruturaj Gaikwad Opening Batter (Retained) ₹16.00 Cr Prashant Veer All-rounder ₹14.20 Cr Kartik Sharma WK-Batter ₹14.20 Cr Shivam Dube All-rounder (Retained) ₹12.00 Cr Matheesha Pathirana Bowler (Retained) ₹11.00 Cr Rahul Chahar Bowler ₹5.20 Cr Akeal Hosein Bowler ₹2.00 Cr Spencer Johnson Bowler (Replacement) ₹1.50 Cr Ayush Mhatre Batter ₹0.40 Cr Mukesh Choudhary Bowler ₹0.30 Cr

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings full squad

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shaik Rasheed, Andre Siddarth, Rahul Tripathi

Wicket-Keepers: Sanju Samson, MS Dhoni, Kartik Sharma, Urvil Patel, Vansh Bedi

All-Rounders: Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Rachin Ravindra, Matthew Short, Jamie Overton, Aman Hakim Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Zakary Foulkes, Deepak Hooda, Ramakrishna Ghosh

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Matt Henry, Akeal Hosein, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Anshul Kamboj

IPL 2026: CSK Best Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Akeal Hosein.