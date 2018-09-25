Croatia’s Luka Modric wins Best FIFA Men’s Player 2018 award

Real Madrid’s Croatia midfielder Luka Modric was named Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year for 2018 at an awards ceremony on Monday.
Modric won the Champions League with Real and then played a major role in Croatia’s run to the World Cup final where they were beaten by France.
Brazil’s Marta won the women’s award.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.