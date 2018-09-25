Croatia’s Luka Modric wins Best FIFA Men’s Player 2018 award

Modric won the Champions League with Real and then played a major role in Croatia’s run to the World Cup final where they were beaten by France. (IE)

Real Madrid’s Croatia midfielder Luka Modric was named Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year for 2018 at an awards ceremony on Monday.

Brazil’s Marta won the women’s award.