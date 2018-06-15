Croatia vs. Nigeria LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and were to watch Live telecast on TV

Both the teams were knocked out in the group and round of 16 stages in 2014 respectively and would like to earn early points in the group stage. (AP/Reuters)

Croatia vs. Nigeria LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Croatia will take on Nigeria in their opening match of FIFA World Cup 2018 campaign. Both the teams were knocked out in the group and round of 16 stages in 2014 respectively and would like to earn early points in the group stage. The game will be a tight clash as the two nations have an attacking style-of-play. With Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic on their side, Croatia is expected to have a lot of ball possession. As for Nigeria, they are the youngest side of this year’s edition. The Super Eagles have an average age of 25.3 years. Moreover, Nigeria has never lost a World Cup opener against a European team, which might be a point to worry for Croatia. For Croatia, the benefit is they have a more experienced side as 18 members from Nigerian squad will be taking part for the first time in a FIFA World Cup.

When will Croatia vs Nigeria, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Croatia vs Nigeria FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on June 17, 2018.

Where will Croatia vs Nigeria, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Croatia vs Nigeria, FIFA world cup will be held at Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad.

What time will Croatia vs Nigeria, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Croatia vs Nigeria FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 12.30 am IST.

How to watch, Croatia vs Nigeria FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Croatia vs Nigeria FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, Croatia vs Nigeria FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

Croatia vs Nigeria FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

CROATIA

Goalkeepers: Danijel Subasic (Monaco/FRA), Lovre Kalinic (Gent/BEL), Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb)

Defenders: Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow/RUS), Domagoj Vida (Besiktas/TUR), Ivan Strinic (Sampdoria/ITA), Dejan Lovren (Liverpool/ENG), Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Josip Pivaric (Dynamo Kiev/UKR), Tin Jedvaj (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Duje Caleta-Car (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT)

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid/ESP), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona/ESP), Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid/ESP), Milan Badelj (Fiorentina/ITA), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan /ITA), Filip Bradaric (Rijeka)

Forwards: Mario Mandzukic (Juventus/ITA), Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan/ITA), Nikola Kalinic (AC Milan/ITA), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim/GER), Marko Pjaca (Schalke/GER), Ante Rebic (Eintracht/GER)

NIGERIA

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United/RSA), Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna/ESP)

Defenders: William Troost-Ekong (Bursaspor/TUR), Shehu Abdullahi (Bursaspor/TUR), Leon Balogun (Brighton/ENG) Kenneth Omeruo (Chelsea/ENG), Bryan Idowu (Amkar Perm/RUS), Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto/POR), Elderson Echiejile (Bruges/BEL), Tyronne Ebuehi (Benfica/POR)

Midfielders: Mikel Obi (Tianjin Teda/CHN), Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor/TUR), John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva/ISR), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City/ENG),Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense/POR), Joel Obi (Torino/ITA)

Forwards: Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai/CHN), Ahmed Musa (Leicester City/ENG), Kelechi Iheanacho(Leicester City/ENG), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal/ENG), Simeon Nwankwo (FC Crotone/ITA), Victor Moses (Chelsea/ENG)