  • MORE MARKET STATS

Cristiano Ronaldo tops Lionel Messi with 2 goals in Juve’s 3-0 win at Barcelona

By: |
December 9, 2020 10:27 AM

Twice Ronaldo celebrated with his trademark leap, twist, and thrust of both arms downwards as he roared out his goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo news, Cristiano Ronaldo latest, Ronaldo, Ronaldo news, Ronaldo latest, football news, football latest, Juventus, Barcelona, Champions LeagueRonaldo was unable to play in Barcelona's 2-0 win in Turin in October after the Portugal forward had tested positive for COVID-19. (Cristiano Ronaldo/Twitter)

Cristiano Ronaldo got the better of Lionel Messi by scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona, dealing the Spanish side its first home defeat in the Champions League in seven years. Ronaldo on Tuesday converted spot kicks for Juventus’ 13th-minute opener and a third goal early in the second half after US midfielder Weston McKennie doubled the advantage in the 20th.

Messi and Ronaldo briefly embraced with one arm behind each other’s back and exchanged a few words before kickoff at a Camp Nou that remains empty because of coronavirus restrictions. But only Ronaldo enjoyed the revival of their longstanding rivalry that enthralled fans for almost a decade when he played at Real Madrid before leaving for Italy in 2018.

Related News

Twice Ronaldo celebrated with his trademark leap, twist, and thrust of both arms downwards as he roared out his goals. While Ronaldo benefited from errors by Barcelona’s defense, Messi was left to carry the workload for the frustrated hosts. The Argentina star was unable to beat Gianluigi Buffon on his five strikes between the posts. Juventus clinched first place in Group G on goal difference with the two sides finishing level on 15 points.

Both teams had already qualified for the knockout round prior to the match. Ronaldo was unable to play in Barcelona’s 2-0 win in Turin in October after the Portugal forward had tested positive for COVID-19. Barcelona’s record of 38 home games without a loss in Europe’s top-tier tournament began in September 2013.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo tops Lionel Messi with 2 goals in Juve’s 3-0 win at Barcelona
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Messi vs Ronaldo as Barcelona take on Juventus; Real Madrid on the brink in UCL group stage
2Natarajan could be great for India heading into T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli
3Pakistan team released from managed isolation in New Zealand, Misbah-ul-Haq rues over quarantine