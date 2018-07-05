Cristiano Ronaldo to join Juventus for €100mn transfer? Here is what we know so far

Cristiano Ronaldo won his fifth Champions League title with Real Madrid. (Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo had dropped a nuclear bomb on Real Madrid fans after their Champions League triumph in May. The Portuguese striker in an interview after the win said: “It was very nice to be at Real Madrid … In the coming days, I will give a response to the fans, who have always been at my side.” Now after his team’s exit from FIFA World Cup 2018, reports have surfaced that Juventus have shown interest in the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. Los Blancos are considering an offer of about € 100 (£88m) form The Old Lady of Turin for the 33-year-old striker, reports suggest.

Ronaldo is the all-time top scorer at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium with 451 goals. According to a report by Marca, Real Madrid have stated that Ronaldo has a release clause which is set at €1,000 million.

However, one good thing that happened with all these reports of Ronaldo’s transfer is Juventus saw their stock market shares rise by 5.98 per cent on Wednesday, the Marca report added. Financial analysts indicated that the boost in the organisation’s market price has been made mainly because of the Portuguese’s future, which has been linked with the Italian club.

The report also said that the Old Lady is planning to offer 30m euros per year to Ronaldo. The striker won his fifth Champions League title with Madrid in May. Following the victory over Liverpool in Kiev, Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane had left the club and has been replaced by former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s future has been the subject of intense debate over the past few years, and his relationship with Real president Florentino Perez has also been questioned.

Any move made by Juventus would eclipse their record transfer fee of €90 mn which, they paid for Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain in 2016. It would also be more than the £80m Madrid paid Manchester United for Ronaldo in 2009.