Cristiano Ronaldo tests Coronavirus positive while on international duty with Portugal: Report

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during France v Portugal game at Stade De France, Paris. (Courtesy: Reuters image)

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation announced on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Juventus forward tested positive while on international duty with the Portuguese national team.

In a statement, the Portuguese Football Federation said: “Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the work of the National Team after a positive test for COVID-19, so he will not face Sweden.”

However, the Portuguese federation added that the rest of the Portugal squad has tested negative for the Coronavirus and will all be available for the Sweden match.

The five-time world player of the year appeared in Portugal’s 0-0 draw away to France in the Nations League on Sunday and Wednesday’s 0-0 draw in a friendly at home to Spain.

Reuters reported that Ronaldo will likely doubtful for Juventus’ Serie A trip to Crotone on Saturday, and also for their Champions League group stage opening game away to Dynamo Kiev next Tuesday.

More details awaited.