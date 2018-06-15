​​​
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo accepts two year prison sentence for tax evasion ahead of Portugal vs Spain in FIFA World Cup 2018

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reached a deal with the Spanish tax authorities to serve two years in prison and pay a 18.8 million euro ($21.8 million) fine in a tax evasion case

Ronaldo is unlikely to serve any time in jail under the deal because Spanish law states that a sentence of under two years for a first offence can be served on probation. (Reuters)

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reached a deal with the Spanish tax authorities to serve two years in prison and pay a 18.8 million euro ($21.8 million) fine in a tax evasion case, newspaper El Mundo reported on Friday. Ronaldo is unlikely to serve any time in jail under the deal because Spanish law states that a sentence of under two years for a first offence can be served on probation. The 33-year-old Portuguese footballer, who is accused of evading 14.7 million euros in taxes, has denied all the allegations through his agents. ($1 = 0.8622 euros).

