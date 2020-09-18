Cricketer Suresh Raina to set up 10 cricket academies in Jammu and Kashmir to train region’s youth

The statement also added that the decision would hone the talent of the youth of the region and turn them into professional cricketers. (Credit: ANI)

Cricketer Suresh Raina, who recently pulled out from the 13th season of Indian Premier League, has decided to run five Cricket training schools each in Jammu and Kashmir to train the youth of the militancy hit region. The development took place when the left handed ace cricketer called on the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, according to news agency ANI.

In a statement issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations, J and K, the cricketer would set up five cricket academies each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions of the Union Territory. The statement also added that the decision would hone the talent of the youth of the region and turn them into professional cricketers.