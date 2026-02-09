Zimbabwe vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe beat Oman by eight wickets, chasing down 104 with 6.3 overs to spare in match 8 of the T20 World Cup 2026, played at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), Colombo on February 9th (Monday). [Check Full Scorecard here]
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026
Zimbabwe
106/2 (13.3)
Oman
103 (19.5)
Match Ended ( Day – Match 8 )
Zimbabwe beat Oman by 8 wickets
ZIM vs OMAN, T20 World Cup 2026: What happened in the match at Colombo?
Chasing 104 to win, Zimbabwe got off to a flyer, scoring 30 runs in the first three overs. Sufyan Mehmood, though, changed the game with a double wicket over. But a 68-run partnership off 56 balls between Brendan Taylor and Brian Bennett saw the Chevrons home, reaching there with eight wickets in hand and 39 balls to spare.
Oman have been bowled out for 103 as Brand Evans, Blessing Muzarabani, and Richard Ngrava took three wickets each. Vinayak Shukla (28) and Sufyan Mehmood (25) were the only two Oman batters who showed some resistance, bringing together 42 for the sixth wicket. Some late hits from Nadeem Khan saw the Gulf nation get past the 100-run mark after they were asked to bat first by Sikandar Raza, who won the toss and opted to field in Colombo.
Zimbabwe vs Oman Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2026
Zimbabwe Playing 11: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sikandar Raza (capt), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
Oman Playing 11: Jatinder Singh(c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla(w), Sufyan Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed
Zimbabwe vs Oman Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026
The Zimbabwe vs Oman T20 World Cup match has started at 3:00 PM IST on Monday, February 9. Fans can watch the clash live on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.
Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Highlights: Check the full scorecard, commentary and analysis from this match in Colombo
ZIM vs OMAN Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Thanks for tuning in, follow the SA vs CAN game here
Thank you for tuning in to this game where Zimbabwe defeated Oman by 8 wickets, chasing down 104 with ease and earning two easy points. The next game is on, you can watch it on TV or wherever that is you get your feed from. In case you are looking for places to watch it, read this detailed information sheet.
We at Financial Express will see you with the live blog of another game on the other side.
ZIM vs OMAN Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sikandar Bravery, courage and clarity three pillars of Raza's strength
Zimbabwe Live Score 100/2 after 13.3 overs
Speaking in the post match presentation ceremony after the win, Sikandar Raza said that he works on the those of bravery, courage and clarity and expected the same form his today, which they delivered.
He also gave clarity on Brendan Taylor's health, saying that he has pulled something and he did not want to make it worse for the veteran, therefore asked him to comeback. About Muzarabani's workload, he said, that since the pacer was coming back from an injury, he did not want him to bowl too much so early.
ZIM vs OMAN Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What did Oman captain Jatinder Singh say?
Zimbabwe Live Score 100/2 after 13.3 overs
Jatinder Singh, the Oman captain had to do a lot of talking, explaining what really went wrong. Speaking in the presentation ceremony, he said, "Asked us to bat first, our batters, we didn't put enough runs on the board. So it is a bit too much to ask for the bowlers to take charge on 106. So, yeah, as a batting unit, we did not click. So I think in a T20 game, you have to have around 160-170 competitive runs for the bowlers to put a fight. (Surprised by the bounce?) Well, we had played a warm-up game, so we were very much ready for it. But we did not expect the wicket ... on the pitch, the bounce was a little extra compared to the ones which we played during the warm-up games."
"The only thing is, we had to cope with it. And as I said, you have to have around 160-170 runs on the board to give something for the bowlers. We can take the positives. Sufian Mehmood bowled really well. Then Faisal also bowled really well. I think the fielding was quite good. So I think we can take that forward. Well, we had a huddle as soon as the game got over. So we huddled up and I just cheered them up - 'You don't have to put your shoulders down. This is just the start of the tournament. You know, be ready. Miracle can happen. And you just have to have a strong self-belief. And we are the guys who are going to make a difference. And you have to be the warrior," he added.
ZIM vs OMAN Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Player of the Match Muzarabani speaks
Zimbabwe Live Score 100/2 after 13.3 overs
Speaking in the post match presentation ceremony, player of the match Blessing Muzarabani said, "Yeah, it was really nice for us to get the first win out of the way. But now it’s just game by game. We’re focusing with more games, but I’m really happy for today. (Talking about his short run-up in the final over) Not really. It’s just I’m coming from a little injury that I had in the back. So sometimes it gets in your head and you don’t want to push it."
"But yeah, just the same hard run-up. Yes, we got some bounce, so really happy. It was a little bit skiddy as well, so we’re happy. I’m really happy that I really used the conditions. Yeah, as I said, it’s just game by game. I’m not gonna overthink things. I’m really happy for today. Yes, it’s gonna be a good challenge. But of course, we’re just gonna play game by game. Nothing changes," he added.
ZIM vs OMAN Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Raza finishes things off in style
Zimbabwe Live Score 100/2 after 13.3 overs
Four!! Brian Bennett will not get his hundred, but Zimbabwe will surely get their win courtesy of a four from Sikandar Raza who finishes things off as the Chevrons reach home with eight wickets in hand 39 balls to spare, boosting their net run rate big time.
ZIM vs OMAN Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Taylor retired hurt
Zimbabwe Live Score 100/2 after 13 overs
Four runs have come off the first three balls of the 13th over.
Short from Shakeel and Bennett pulls it for a four.
Why did Taylor walk off retired hurt? Remains mystery. But the 13th over has come to an end and Zimbabwe need four more to win.
100 is also up for Zimbabwe
ZIM vs OMAN Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: 15 more needed for Zimbabwe to win
Zimbabwe Live Score 89/2 after 12 overs
Sufyan Mehmood is into the attack and he has kept things tight in teh first three balls, going only for a single.
Just four runs come from the over.
ZIM vs OMAN Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: 50 p'ship between Bennett and Taylor
Zimbabwe Live Score 85/2 after 11 overs
The 50-run stand between Bennett and Taylor has come for the third wicket as they have collected 15 runs off the 11th over.
Just the formalities remain, it seems.
ZIM vs OMAN Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Half the overs done
Zimbabwe Live Score 70/2 after 10 overs
Half the overs are done here in the Zimbabwe innings and yet, there seems to be no problem with the scoring rate as they have reached the 70-run mark.
ZIM vs OMAN Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Taylor hits a four
Zimbabwe Live Score 65/2 after 9 overs
Brendan Taylor has hit a four off the last ball, and Zimbabwe are now doing great work here. They are not allowing Oman to come into the game.
Nine runs come off the Ramanandi over.
Zimbabwe Live Score 56/2 after 8 overs
The Zimbabwean team is settling in with Brendan Taylor and Brian Bennett in the middle and looking to chase this down as quickly as possible.
Five runs come off the over.
Zimbabwe Live Score 51/2 after 7 overs
Nadeem Khan is not at all trying to turn the ball; he is just darting those into the batter.
Taylor and Bennett run two, and that was great running.
Bennett hits a four here and collects eight runs from the over. Zimbabwe should try to win this as quickly as possible.
ZIM vs OMAN Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Powerplay ends with Bennett four
Zimbabwe Live Score 43/2 after 6 overs
Short and wide and Bennett pounces on it to hit it for a four to end the powerplay.
Zimbabwe in control at 43/2 with two great batters in Brendan Taylor and Brian Bennett in the middle.
ZIM vs OMAN Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Eventful over from Nadeem
Zimbabwe Live Score 36/2 after 5 overs
Four!! That was bread and butter for Taylor who cuts the shirt ball for a four
But apart from that four, there is really nothing in it for Zimbabwe as they struggle big time here against Nadeem Khan.
ZIM vs OMAN Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sufyan Mehmood bowls double wicket over
Zimbabwe Live Score 31/2 after 4 overs
That's a stunning catch here as Marumani cuts the ball and Waseem at backward point takes stunner. Zimbabwe lose their first.
Dion Myers is the new man in and the Omani wicketkeeper sends in loud appeal. Is it for a catch or stumping, one would have to check.
And it's a nick. Is there a twist in the tale here? Two wickets in the over so far. Vinayak Shukla from behind the stumps changes the game He has taken a brilliant catch.
ZIM vs OMAN Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bennett into the act
Zimbabwe Live Score 30/0 after 3 overs
Seeing Marumani teeing off at the other end, Brian Bennett goes big too and gets eight from the over. 30 runs from the first three overs here.
ZIM vs OMAN Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Marumani tees off
Zimbabwe Live Score 22/0 after 2 overs
What has Marumani eaten in the break. The guy has gone berserk here, hitting Shakeel Ahmed for four fours in a row as he collects 16 from the over.
ZIM vs OMAN Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Chevrons start purposefully
Zimbabwe Live Score 6/0 after 1 overs
The Zimbabwean batters have come out in the middle and they are looking purposeful from the word go.
Six runs from the first over of the chase.
ZIM vs OMAN Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Oman innings summary
Oman Live Score 103/10 after 19.5 overs
Oman have been bowled out for 103 as Brand Evans, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava took three wickets each Vinayak Shukla (28) and Sufyan Mehmood (25) were the only two Oman batters that showed some resistance, bringing together 42 for the sixth wicket. Some late hits from Nadeem Khan saw the gulf nation get past the 100-run mark after they were asked to bat first by Sikandar Raza, who won the toss and opted field in Colombo.
ZIM vs OMAN Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Brian Bennett pulls off a stunner
Oman Live Score 103/10 after 19.5 overs
Brad Evans is here and he is looking to get the Omanis all out as he cleans up Shakeel Ahmed.
Four!! That flew off the outside edge over the keeper for a four and that would bring up the 100 for Oman.
Wicket!! What a way to end things here. Brian Bennett has pulled off a stunner here as he has flown to catch the ball, diving full length and catching it with his both hands as the Chevrons have bowled out Omanis for 103 in 19.5 overs.
ZIM vs OMAN Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ngarava finishes with 3/17
Oman Live Score 96/8 after 19 overs
That was a solid hit from Nadeem Khan and that would be a six.
And apart from that six , there was nothing much in the over and Ngarava finishes with 3/17.
ZIM vs OMAN Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Muzarabani ends his sepll
Oman Live Score 88/8 after 18 overs
Oh, Muzarabani could have had his fourth wicket, but the ball falls just short of Ryan Burl, running in from long-on.
So his spell comes to an end with 16 runs and three wickets from it. He seems to struggle a bit in the run-up, but hopefully that wasn't too bad.
ZIM vs OMAN Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Brad Evans gets Sufyan
Oman Live Score 82/8 after 17 overs
That would be the end of Sufyan here as Brand Evans would finally have a breakthrough. It was a short ball, and Sufyan, trying to pull the ball, just could not control it, and Musekiwa caught it easily.
Four!! That flew off the edge and would give four important runs to the Zimbabweans.
ZIM vs OMAN Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sufyan saved by review
Oman Live Score 75/7 after 16 overs
Goes for the review, as Sufyan was hit on the pad and given out by the umpire, trying to reverse sweep Sikandar Raza, and he has saved himself. The ball hit the gloves of Sufyan.
ZIM vs OMAN Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Double strike from Ngarava
Oman Live Score 71/7 after 15 overs
Richard Ngarava comes into the attack and gets the big wicket of Vinayak Shukla and broken the 42-run stand between the latter and Sufyan.
Make that two wickets in the over as the short ball does the trick and Jiten Ramanandi is gone for one, caught by Dion Myers at short mid-wicket.
ZIM vs OMAN Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Masakadza and Zimbabwe blow up a chance
Oman Live Score 69/5 after 14 overs
A huge appeal for LBW by bowler Wellington Masakadza and Brendan Taylor. But they don't review. Seemed like it might go over the stumps.
Oh, uh, they have messed that up. The ball was going to hit the stumps, but Zimbabwe did not review, leading to Sufyan getting saved.
ZIM vs OMAN Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Quick over from Raza
Oman Live Score 65/5 after 13 overs
Sikandar Raza is now bowling his third over and gets that away quickly. Just five runs from the over. 13 overs are done.
ZIM vs OMAN Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Vinayak Shukla hits four fours, 50 up for Oman
Oman Live Score 60/5 after 12 overs
A wild swing from Shukla, but he failed to connect.
Four!! And this time he does, going down on one knee and hoiking it over backward square leg for a four
FOUR!! Make that three fours in the over. This one was on the off side, and a late nudge from Vinayak means three fours come off the over so far.
Four!! Make it four as the short ball has been pulled by Vinayak for a four as well.
ZIM vs OMAN Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Raza back in attack
Oman Live Score 43/5 after 11 overs
Sikandar Raza is back into the attack, and he goes for five runs only.
Sufyan and Shukla are looking to build a platform here for Oman.
ZIM vs OMAN Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Half the overs gone, only 38 on board
Oman Live Score 38/5 after 10 overs
Vinayak Shukla has done well here to get yet another four for himself and his team. But the Omani side is in all sorts of bother having lost five wickets and scoring just 38 runs in the first 10 overs.