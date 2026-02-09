Zimbabwe vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe beat Oman by eight wickets, chasing down 104 with 6.3 overs to spare in match 8 of the T20 World Cup 2026, played at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), Colombo on February 9th (Monday). [Check Full Scorecard here]

ZIM vs OMAN, T20 World Cup 2026: What happened in the match at Colombo?

Chasing 104 to win, Zimbabwe got off to a flyer, scoring 30 runs in the first three overs. Sufyan Mehmood, though, changed the game with a double wicket over. But a 68-run partnership off 56 balls between Brendan Taylor and Brian Bennett saw the Chevrons home, reaching there with eight wickets in hand and 39 balls to spare.

Oman have been bowled out for 103 as Brand Evans, Blessing Muzarabani, and Richard Ngrava took three wickets each. Vinayak Shukla (28) and Sufyan Mehmood (25) were the only two Oman batters who showed some resistance, bringing together 42 for the sixth wicket. Some late hits from Nadeem Khan saw the Gulf nation get past the 100-run mark after they were asked to bat first by Sikandar Raza, who won the toss and opted to field in Colombo.

Zimbabwe vs Oman Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2026

Zimbabwe Playing 11: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sikandar Raza (capt), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Oman Playing 11: Jatinder Singh(c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla(w), Sufyan Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed

Zimbabwe vs Oman Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026

The Zimbabwe vs Oman T20 World Cup match has started at 3:00 PM IST on Monday, February 9. Fans can watch the clash live on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

