The Zimbabwe and Oman clash is set to take place as Match 8 of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Group B on February 9, at 7:00 PM IST. This marks the first official game between the two nations in the tournament, scheduled at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), Colombo, Sri Lanka. In the warm-up match between Zimbabwe and Oman last Thursday, the latter won by four wickets. Oman’s cricket team, led by Jatinder Singh, and Zimbabwe, led by Sikandar Raza, are set to enter their first clash with momentum.

Zimbabwe-Oman T20 World Cup 2026: SSC pitch report, venue details

Sri Lanka does not have many batting-friendly pitches, but the Sinhalese Sports Club can be counted as an exception. The pitch is grassy and balanced, known as a medium-scoring ground for players. The venue is known as the headquarters of Sri Lanka Cricket and is often referred to as the “Lord’s of Sri Lanka,” and has a spectator capacity of 10,000. The SSC has not hosted a men’s T20 international since 2010, and will have day-night matches for the first time during the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Zimbabwe-Oman T20 World Cup 2026: SSC weather report

According to Accuweather, Sinhalese Sports Club area could see 32 degree celsius temperature on the match day. In the night, it can go as low as 21 degree celsius. However, the possibility of precipitation and thunderstorms is Nil throughout the day.

Zimbabwe-Oman T20 World Cup 2026: Probable XIs

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brendan Taylor, Bradley Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga/Blessing Muzarabani, and Richard Ngarava.

Oman Playing XI: Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Aamir Kaleem, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Mohammad Nadeem, Vinayak Shukla, Jiten Ramanandi, Sufyan Mehmood, Shakeel Ahmad and Faisal Shah.

Zimbabwe-Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Squads

Zimbabwe Squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, and Brendan Taylor.

Oman Squad: Jatinder Singh (c), Vinayak Shukla, Mohammad Nadeem, Shah Faisal, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra, Shafiq Jan, Shakeel Ahmad, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Ashish Odedara, Jiten Ramanandi, and Aamir Kaleem.