WI vs NEP T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming:The upcoming match between West Indies vs Nepal is expected to bring plenty of excitement in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The two-time T20 champion West Indies take on a fearless and fast-improving team Nepal, one can expect a match full of passion and excitement. In T20 cricket, the game can change in just one over and this contest could give fans a moment they will never forget.

West Indies are explected to play this game with their usual style of powerful hitting and confidence. They are known for having some of the most dangerous batters in cricket, and T20 is the format where they perform at their best.

Nepal, on the other hand, plays with determination and relies heavily on spin bowling while they may not have the same experience as West Indies, so they are expected to focus on smart shot selection, quick running between the wickets. Their plan is simple keep the match tight and take advantage of any mistakes from the Caribbean side.

When and where to watch WI vs NEP live streaming

Nepal vs West Indies T20 World Cup match will start at 11:00 am IST, February 15. Catch the live score and real-time commentary on JioHotstar.

How to watch NEP vs WI live on Star Sports and HotStar

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live stream will be available for subscribers on the JioHotstar app.

West Indies vs Nepal T20 World Cup Squad:

WI squad: Shai Hope (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles (wicketkeeper), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd.

NEP squad: Rohit Paudel (captain), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wicketkeeper), Sundeep Jora, Aarif Sheikh, Basir Ahamad, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Gulshan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sher Malla, Lokesh Bam.

In the end, this match could come down to who handles the pressure better. If West Indies fire with the bat, they can take the game away quickly. But if Nepal manage to slow things down and stick to their plans, they have the ability to cause a surprise. Fans can expect an exciting battle where every run and every over will matter.