Canada’s Yuvraj Samra smashed a 58-ball ton against New Zealand on Tuesday to become the youngest batter to score a century in a T20 World Cup match. The 19-year-old Samra made 110 runs off just 65 balls, including 11 fours and six sixes which helped Canada set a big target of 174 runs for the Kiwis.

Born in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, in a Punjabi family, Yuvraj Samra was introduced to cricket when he was very young.

He was named after former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, a player he loved watching while growing up. Like many young fans he admired the way Yuvraj played and dreamed of doing something special in cricket one day.

Samra is known for his aggressive batting and his ability to hit big sixes with confidence. After his recent match-winning performance on the world stage many fans and experts have started comparing him to Yuvraj Singh because of his fearless mindset and powerful stroke play.

A Historic Night in Chennai

Canada Team Player Yuvraj Samra created history at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. The 19 year old broke the record of Pakistan’s Ahmed Shazad as he reached his hundred in just 58 balls during the Match No 31 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Samra went on to score 110 runs from 65 balls, hitting 11 fours and six sixes.His outstanding innings helped Canada put up a strong total of 173 runs in 20 overs giving New Zealand a target of 174 to chase.

With this performance Samra broke the record that was earlier held by Ahmed Shehzad, who was 22 years old when he scored a century against Bangladesh in the 2014 T20 World Cup.

Samra’s 110 is also the highest individual score by a player from an Associate team in T20 World Cup history. He went past USA’s Aaron James who had scored 94 not out against Canada in the previous edition.

From Local Grounds to the World Stage: Yuvraj Samra’s Inspiring Rise

Samra’s cricket journey began in local leagues across the Greater Toronto area. As a young kid, he spent hours practicing and playing in tournaments like the Toronto District Cricket Association and the Brampton & Etobicoke District Cricket League. Playing regularly in these matches helped him sharpen his game and build confidence step by step.

Because he kept performing well in youth and domestic cricket, selectors soon noticed him. His consistent runs and hard work earned him a spot in Canada’s senior team. He made his international debut in 2025 and quickly settled in as a top-order batter in both ODIs and T20Is.

His journey is a real example of how patience, effort, and strong performances at the local level can open the door to international cricket.