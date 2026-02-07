As the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 moves from Colombo to Kolkata, attention shifts to Eden Gardens for an intriguing Group-stage encounter between West Indies and Scotland. On paper, it’s a fixture that points heavily in one direction, but World Cups particularly in the T20 format have a habit of blurring reputations and reopening old memories.

West Indies arrive as overwhelming favourites, boasting experience, depth and a squad stacked with players well-versed in Indian conditions. Scotland, however, have history on their side and a habit of unsettling bigger teams when expectations are at their lowest.

Two AI-based prediction models have assessed the contest, and while both back West Indies to take the points, neither completely rules out another Scottish surprise.

West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup: What Gemini says

“West Indies are strong favourites to win, with most models placing their win probability between 85 and 89 per cent,” predicts Gemini, pointing to squad balance and familiarity with Eden Gardens as decisive factors.

Gemini’s analysis places significant weight on the so-called “IPL factor”, noting that players such as Shimron Hetmyer and Jason Holder have spent years playing in Kolkata and understand how the surface behaves under afternoon conditions. The AI also highlights the likely influence of spinners Gudakesh Motie and Akeal Hosein on a pitch expected to slow as the game progresses, while underlining West Indies’ batting depth as a potential match-winner.

“With Shai Hope anchoring and power hitters stacked through the middle and lower order, West Indies have the firepower to push well beyond 180- a total Scotland may struggle to match,” Gemini adds, projecting a score range of 175-190 for the Caribbean side.

T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies or Scotland? ChatGPT predicts likely winner

ChatGPT’s prediction aligns closely, though its reasoning is more blunt.

“West Indies simply have too much T20 firepower and tournament experience for Scotland to handle,” the model states, citing their blend of power hitting and spin as a combination that usually proves decisive on Indian pitches in World Cup conditions.

That said, both models acknowledge Scotland’s capacity to disrupt the script.

“Scotland are not pushovers,” ChatGPT cautions, noting that early wickets or a substantial innings from a top-order batter could tighten the contest.

Gemini goes a step further, pointing to Scotland’s psychological edge. The Scots hold a 1-0 head-to-head advantage in T20Is against West Indies, stemming from their memorable upset at the 2022 World Cup. Opener George Munsey, meanwhile, stands on the brink of becoming Scotland’s leading T20I run-scorer- a subplot that could gain significance if he negotiates the new ball.

Conditions may also play a subtle role. While Eden Gardens has favoured chasing in recent night games, a 3:00 PM start could see captains opt to bat first, with the surface expected to slow later in the afternoon.

What are the odds of West Indies winning over Scotland?

On balance, West Indies should have too much class, power and experience to let this slip, especially if they get a full, uninterrupted contest. But Scotland’s freedom, past success against the Windies, and lack of pressure make them an awkward opponent. If West Indies start slowly or Scotland land early blows, Eden Gardens could witness another tense chapter, even if the numbers continue to lean Caribbean.

Disclaimer: This prediction is generated using AI-based analysis of team form, historical data, and recent performances. It is not a guarantee of the match outcome and is meant purely for informational and analytical purposes.