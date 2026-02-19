In a Group C clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, the West Indies made no changes to their playing 11 after they lost the toss and were asked to bat first by Italy captain Harry Manenti on February 19 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Italian also informed about the two changes that his side made for their last group stage and World Cup game of this edition.



This is the 37th match of the tournament. West Indies are in the top position of Group C with six points, zero losses and three wins. On the other hand, Italy have lost two matches against Scotland and England but won historically against Nepal by ten wickets.

West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Probable playing 11

West Indies Playing XI: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romariio Shepherd/Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

Italy Playing XI: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, Syed Naqvi, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti(c), Ben Manenti, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade(w), Crishan Kalugamage, Thomas Draca, Ali Hasan

West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Weather report

According to Accuweather, Eden Gardens could see an average temperature of 28 degree celsius, ranging from 27 to 29 degree celsius. The probability of precipitation and thunderstorms is zero, with wind gusts of 22 km/h. The cloud cover on the match day is expected to be 64 per cent.

West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch report

The pitch at Eden Gardens is generally known as a bowling pitch with supporting spinners. It offers a balanced, high-scoring pitch with good, consistent bounce. The average score made at the pitch in a T20I match is 170 runs with an average of 8 wickets. The highest score made there is 262, and the lowest is 111.

ALSO READ Sahibzada Farhan has what Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma don’t-A T20 World Cup century

West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

Italy Squad: Harry Manenti(c), Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Ben Manenti, Grant Stewart, Marcus Campopiano, Gian Meade(w), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan, Syed Naqvi, Zain Ali, Thomas Draca, Wayne Madsen

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w/c), Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson, Johnson Charles