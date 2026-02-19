West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming: The two-time champions, West Indies, head to the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata looking to finish their Group C campaign with a perfect 4-0 record. Having already secured their Super 8 berth with clinical victories over England and Scotland, the Windies are the team to beat this tournament. The explosive batting form of Shai Hope and the lethal pace of Shamar Joseph have made them a dominant force on Indian soil.

For Italy, this match is a historic opportunity to test themselves against a cricketing powerhouse. While their qualification hopes have faded, the Italian side has been a breath of fresh air, highlighted by a stunning 10-wicket win over Nepal. Players like Harry Manenti will be looking to leave a lasting impression at one of the world’s most famous cricket grounds. With the lightning-fast outfield and short boundaries in Kolkata, fans can expect a high-scoring encounter dominated by power-hitting.

When and Where to Watch West Indies vs Italy Live Score Streaming

The West Indies vs Italy Match 37 is scheduled for Thursday, February 19. The toss will take place at 10:30 AM IST, with the first ball being bowled at 11:00 AM IST. Fans in India can catch the live score updates and real-time commentary through the JioHotstar app and website. The match will be held at the historic Eden Gardens, known for its high-scoring nature and electric atmosphere.

How to Watch WI vs ITA Live on Star Sports and JioHotstar

To watch the WI vs ITA clash live on television, tune into the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD). For digital viewers, the match will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar. You can download the JioHotstar app on Android or iOS devices or access it via your web browser. The broadcast will be available in multiple regional languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. However, fans will require a subscription to watch the match.