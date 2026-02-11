England vs West Indies Highlights, T20 World Cup: West Indies beat England in the “Clash of the Titans.” Chasing 197 to win, England were bowled out at 166 in 19 overs as Sam Curran remained stranded at the other end at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on February 11 (Wednesday). [See Full Scorecard]

Both teams came into this Match 15 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with momentum—West Indies fresh off a win against Scotland, and England surviving a scare against Nepal.

ENG vs WI Highlights: What happened in the match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai?

Sam Curran remained at the other end as England lost Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid one after another get bowled out at 166 in 19 overs and lose the game by 30 runs. West Indies spinners Motie, Hosein and Chase put England in trouble with a combined figures of 6/94 from their 12 overs.

Chasing 197 to win, England started well with Phil Salt and Jos Buttler in the middle. Salt in fact took 24 from Holder’s first over. Romario Shepherd got Salt out and Roston Chase had the wicket of Jos Buttler. Tom Banton was cleaned up by Gudakesh Motie who also removed Jacob Bethell. English Skipper Harry Brook became Motie’ third scalp of the day.

Sherfane Rutherford made all the difference as he took the West Indies team to 196, using all his experience of playing at Wankhede for the Mumbai Indians. He hit a 42-ball 76. With help from Jason Holder (33) and Roston Chase (34), the Windies have put on a solid score to defend after they were asked to bat by England skipper Harry Brook, who won the toss.

England vs West Indies: Match Details

Match: Match 15, Group C

Match 15, Group C Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

ENG vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch & Weather Report

Pitch: The Wankhede surface is a batter’s paradise with true bounce and a fast outfield. Short boundaries make it a nightmare for bowlers. Expect a high-scoring thriller; any target under 200 might be risky here.

Where to Watch And Live Stream England vs West Indies match?

India: Star Sports Network & JioHotstar app.

Star Sports Network & JioHotstar app. UK: Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky Sports Cricket. Caribbean: ESPN Caribbean.

ENG vs WI Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2026

West Indies Playing 11: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

England Playing 11: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Will Jacks, Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

