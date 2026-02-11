England vs West Indies Highlights, T20 World Cup: West Indies beat England in the “Clash of the Titans.” Chasing 197 to win, England were bowled out at 166 in 19 overs as Sam Curran remained stranded at the other end at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on February 11 (Wednesday). [See Full Scorecard]
Both teams came into this Match 15 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with momentum—West Indies fresh off a win against Scotland, and England surviving a scare against Nepal.
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026
England
166 (19.0)
West Indies
196/6 (20.0)
Match Ended ( Day – Match 15 )
West Indies beat England by 30 runs
ENG vs WI Highlights: What happened in the match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai?
Sam Curran remained at the other end as England lost Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid one after another get bowled out at 166 in 19 overs and lose the game by 30 runs. West Indies spinners Motie, Hosein and Chase put England in trouble with a combined figures of 6/94 from their 12 overs.
Chasing 197 to win, England started well with Phil Salt and Jos Buttler in the middle. Salt in fact took 24 from Holder’s first over. Romario Shepherd got Salt out and Roston Chase had the wicket of Jos Buttler. Tom Banton was cleaned up by Gudakesh Motie who also removed Jacob Bethell. English Skipper Harry Brook became Motie’ third scalp of the day.
Sherfane Rutherford made all the difference as he took the West Indies team to 196, using all his experience of playing at Wankhede for the Mumbai Indians. He hit a 42-ball 76. With help from Jason Holder (33) and Roston Chase (34), the Windies have put on a solid score to defend after they were asked to bat by England skipper Harry Brook, who won the toss.
England vs West Indies: Match Details
- Match: Match 15, Group C
- Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
ENG vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch & Weather Report
- Pitch: The Wankhede surface is a batter’s paradise with true bounce and a fast outfield. Short boundaries make it a nightmare for bowlers. Expect a high-scoring thriller; any target under 200 might be risky here.
- Weather: Clear skies in Mumbai. Temperature is around 28°C with humidity at 65%. No rain threat.
Where to Watch And Live Stream England vs West Indies match?
- India: Star Sports Network & JioHotstar app.
- UK: Sky Sports Cricket.
- Caribbean: ESPN Caribbean.
ENG vs WI Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2026
West Indies Playing 11: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph
England Playing 11: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Will Jacks, Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.
England vs West Indies Highlights, Full Scorecard, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check ENG vs WI commentary, detailed scorecard and all the updates from match 15 in Mumbai
ENG vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: See you at the Big India game tomorrow
England Live Score- 166/10 after 19 overs
Thank you for tuning in to this game. This has been a brilliant game of cricket, the 11th of Feb as we saw a double Super Over match and then saw the much fancied England getting humbled by West Indies.
But tomorrow is going to be nothing less as India will take on Namibia in New Delhi tomorrow, Feb 12th, 2026.
Till we see you again, enjoy this video of West Indies win from the official broadcasters.
Onto the 🔝 of the Group C table! 🌴— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 11, 2026
ICC Men’s #t20worldcup | #engvwi | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/GuO9vjphmZ pic.twitter.com/8YCpxCEKwR
ENG vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Winning skipper Shai Hope Happy to be two games up in table
England Live Score- 166/10 after 19 overs
The winning skipper from today's match, Shai Hope, speaking in the post match presentation ceremony said, "I'm just happy that the guys got off the line. We've been playing some good cricket patches. Nice to see we've got more of a complete game today. And as you say, two games up, which is where we want to be in the table."
ENG vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Losing skipper Harry Brook calls it disappointing
England Live Score- 166/10 after 19 overs
The losing skipper from tonight's match, Harry Brook, speaking in the post match presentation ceremony said, "Yeah, a little bit disappointing. Obviously, it's never nice to lose a game, but West Indies played outstandingly. Everybody knows how much power they've got. If you're slightly off your line or length, then they manage to hit it for six. We probably thought that it was chaseable for sure. It probably didn't do up as much as we were expecting. It didn't skidded onto the bat as much as we were expecting. And yeah, we thought we'd had a chance, definitely."
ENG vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Player of the match Sherfane Rutherford speaks
England Live Score- 166/10 after 19 overs
Player of the match, Sherfane Rutherford, speaking in the post match interview said, "First of all, I want to thank God for this opportunity, you know, playing in the biggest stage. My finger is good, and hopefully I’ll be fit for the next game. (on the challenges England posed with the ball) I think one of the biggest challenges was Adil Rashid. In our meetings, we knew he was going to be the toughest bowler for us. So for me, it was important to try and keep him out of the game, keep rotating the strike, build a partnership, and back ourselves to make up for it at the end. (on the surface) Yeah, definitely."
"I’ve been putting in a lot of work coming into the World Cup. For me, once I trust my process and read the situation, I know that once I’m in, I can always score at the end. So it was important to have a clear mind and play more in time. (confident with the score?) I think we were probably about 10 runs short. With England batting, we know how powerful they are. But I think the guys really stood up tonight and bowled well, so credit to them. This result means a lot for us. (Guyanese helping win games) Yeah, it’s good for our country. We’ve been coming into the spotlight, but cricket is a team sport. Moving forward, hopefully other guys can put their hands up and, as a collective unit, we can continue to get better. (two from two, a lot of confidence in the team) Yeah, definitely. On this big stage, momentum is very important. We want to keep building on it, add 10 percent to our game each time, and hopefully keep getting better," he added.
ENG vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Men in Maroon beat Englishmen handsomely
England Live Score- 166/10 after 19 overs
This has been a brilliant victory for the Men in Maroon as they have gotten the better of the English by deploying their best asset, spin bowling in the most effective of ways.
Their three spinners combined picked six wickets for 94 runs in 12 overs, going for less than 8 an over. This put England under a lot of pressure and they eventually succumbed to it, getting all-out on 166 and losing the match by 30 runs.
ENG vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Chase catches Rashid and West Indies win
Curran hits a four and takes a single off the second last ball, giving one ball to Rashid and what do we have here?
Adil Rashid has hit one in the air and Roston Chase claims to have taken it. If he has, the game is over even before entering the last over.
ENG vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Liam Dawson sacrifices his wicket
Liam Dawson has sacrificed his wicket here as he gets run out trying two complete two runs. Just a single off the first three balls here as Shamar Joseph keeps nailing the Yorkers.
ENG vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Curran keeps strike as England need 38 off 12 balls
England Live Score- 160/8 after 18 overs
Three balls and just two runs so far from the over.
And a single would mean just three from the over so far.
Last two balls remain with Curran on strike.
Just errs a little on the yorker, maybe a few inches and Curran punishes him with a six. England still in the hunt.
Curran takes a single and keeps strike.
ENG vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Holder runs out Archer
Run Out!! This is befuddling here from Archer as Holder nailed the yorker and than the Englishman didn't just run well enough. Maybe, he was hit hard on the foot. Holder aimed and hit the stumps at bull's eye, getting the eighth wicket for West Indies.
ENG vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Shamar Joseph nails six yorkers
England Live Score- 150/7 after 17 overs
That is one heck of an over of death bowling. Shamar Joseph nail six Yorkers in the over. Yes, six overs, that is huge.
One of the went for four. But what it has done is, it has forced England to score at nearly 16 an over in last three to chase it down. 150 has come up for them and they need 47 off 18 to win.
ENG vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hosein gets Overton courtesy Powell
England Live Score- 141/7 after 16 overs
The spin demon is not going away so soon for the English side as Akeal Hosein comes to bowl.
In the air!! And lucky for Curran that it falls safe.
Wicket!! Is that the wicket number seven here? Yes it is. Rovman Powell has just plucked one out of thin air and England are now seven down.
ENG vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Chase finishes a fine spell
England Live Score- 135/6 after 15 overs
Jamie Overton is the new man in and he cannot get off strike either.
Gets off strike now. And the other Windies spinner, Chase has finished his spell as well. Goes for 29 to pick two, brilliant bowling.
ENG vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Out!! Chase gets Will Jacks
WICKET!! Will that be the end of Will Jacks? He has been hit on the pads by Chase, who is bowling round the wicket.
There is no inside edge. The onfield call is out.
The ball is pitching in line, hitting in line and hitting the wickets. That would be wicket nuber six for the West Indies.
ENG vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Motie finishes his spell
England Live Score- 131/5 after 14 overs
Will Jacks survived the last ball as Motie finishes his spell with figures of 4/33.
ENG vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Wicket!! Motie gets Brook
Motie has been brought on again in search of a wicket here.
Single off the first two balls
The leg-break or chinaman one may call, falls short and is pulled away for a six.
That was full and a single comes off it.
Wicket!! The ball stopped it seems before reaching Brook who is through with the shot and gets caught and bowled by Motie.
ENG vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Chase goes for 13 in the over
England Live Score- 123/4 after 13 overs
Roston Chase comes into the attack for his third over and has gone for two off the first two balls before bowling a wide.
That one could have been called a wide too. But not to be as Brooks plays it.
Now Chase goes down the leg and it is given as wide and England run two as well.
Without any boundary in the over so far, England have got eight from the first four balls.
Single off the fifth one as well.
Four!! Eventually the boundary comes as Curran pulls one for a four. 13 from the over.
England Live Score- 110/4 after 12 overs
Motie bowls it short and this one was pulled away by Brook for a four.
And it seems like Sherfane Rutherford has injured his arm here. He's walking off.
With two off the last ball, England take 11 from the over.
ENG vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: England one short of 100
England Live Score- 99/4 after 11 overs
Just six runs from the over despite a four off the first ball. 100 comes up for England here. Wait, they are one short still.
ENG vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Motie on the move
England Live Score- 93/4 after 10 overs
Motie has been brilliant here. Bowling around the wicket to right-handers and bowling over the wicket to lefties and trying to put all of them under pressure.
Just 5 runs and a wicket from the over.
ENG vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Motie cleans up Bethell
Motie is in the middle again and he has cleaned up Jacob Bethell here. Was it the wrong un from Motie. Not exactly, but it was definitely skittling on with the arm, instead of coming into Bethell who was on the backfoot, trying to play a defensive shot on the ball.
England Live Score- 88/3 after 9 overs
Chase continues from the other end and England continue to struggle against spin, taking just three runs from his over.
ENG vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Motie removes Banton
England Live Score- 85/3 after 8 overs
Gudakesh Motie is into the attack and he has been hammered for a six by Jacob Bethell.
Wicket!! Turning away from Banton, he tries to hit with the turn inside out, but does not manage to get the elevation on it, getting caught at short cover by Brandon King.
ENG vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Chase gets Buttler's wicket
England Live Score- 76/2 after 7 overs
After the break, Roston Chase is into the attack, try to cash in into the fact that Bethell a left-hander is there.
Six!! It's easy going for Buttler as he gets the big hit away for a six.
Wicket!! He goes for another big hit and gets caught in the deep by Rovman Powell and Chase has his man.
8 from the first five balls and a single to end a good over for the Men in Maroon.
ENG vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Buttler ends powerplay on a high
England Live Score- 67/1 after 6 overs
It's the quick man Shamar Joseph is into the attack and starts off with a single.
Yorker length from Shamar and Buttler plays it straight for a single.
My word, even a 140kmph ball from Joseph is coming into the batter so quick that a thick outsid edge flew to the thirdman fielder who took it on one bounce.
Now Buttler takes a double here.
Four!! And Buttler ends the powerplay with a four as 9 runs come off the over.
England Live Score- 58/1 after 5 overs
Romario Shepherd is unable to stop the ball from going for four and Bethell would have that added as a boundary to his kitty.
Four!! Make that two boundaries here as Bethell sweeps this arm ball for a four. Fifty has come up for England as they have collected three fours and a total of 14 runs from the 5th over.
England Live Score- 44/1 after 4 overs
After the wicket, there is misfield that allows Jacob Bethell get off the mark here.
Sharp bowling from Shepherd here as he is not bowling the fuller or shorter balls, he is keeping the new ball in the good length area.
Four!! Finally Bethell gets one away through the off-side and gets a four to his name.
ENG vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Shepherd gets Salt OUT
Wicket!! Romario Shepherd is into the attack here and he gets the wicket first up. Bounces that too quickly and Salt is unable to keep pace with it, trying to pull and losing the control, getting caught at mid-off by Sherfane Rutherford.
ENG vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Quiet over from Hosein
England Live Score- 37/0 after 3 overs
Decent over from the viewpoint of West Indies as Akeal Hosein goes for only six runs in his second over.
ENG vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Salt hits 5 boundaries against Holder
England Live Score- 31/0 after 2 overs
Six!! Oh, what a start to the second over. Short and pulled away for a huge six by Salt.
Four!! He goes full and cut away for a four by Salt
Four!! Would you believe it? This is now the third boundary of the over. This was a genuine edge there but went past the slip and shirt third.
Six!! Short is not the length here. Holder makes the mistake he did on the first ball too and gets smacked for a 80-meter six.
Four!! This time Holder went full and Salt drives it for a four. 24 runs come from the Holder over.
ENG vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Akeal Hosein hit for four first ball
England Live Score- 7/0 after 1 over
The first over of the chase is here and straightway it is a spinner has started it.
Akeal Hosein into the attack and he goes for just seven runs despite being hit for a four first ball.