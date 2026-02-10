Brian Bennett of Zimbabwe pulled off something extraordinary. He did not just dive to catch Nadeem Khan and bowl out the Omani team, which was the opposition, when the sun was baking the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo during a T20 World Cup 2026 encounter of Group B; what he was doing was etching his name into the history, perhaps, for pulling off the catch of the tournament in only its eighth match.

Why was Brian Bennett’s catch so brilliant?

Bennett, who had bowled two overs in the game, was standing at deep mid-wicket. The match was into the 20th over and Brad Evans had picked up a wicket in the over already. He had two more balls to get the last wicket and bowl out the opposition to have a psychological upper hand in the contest.

Brian Bennett took flight and took our breath away with a catch of the tournament contender 😮‍💨



Nadeem, batting on 20, had hit a boundary in that over and tried to repeat the feat, slamming the slower ball hard. But little did he know that a flying Bennett, with sunglasses on, was going to go full stretch, take a leap of faith, and jump to reach the ball with both his hands and catch it.

In slow motion, all of that could have been deduced, but in real-time, it felt like he literally flew to take that catch.

What else did Bennett do in that game?

It was actually Bennett’s world on February 9 at the SSC in Colombo and the rest of the people were just existing. Apart from bowling two overs and plucking that catch of Nadeem out of thin air, the 22-year-old also smashed a 36-ball 48 to guide his team home. His knock was especially important as he held on to one end even as the Zimbabweans lost two quick wickets back-to-back.

His knock of 48 and an unbeaten partnership of 68 off 56 balls with Brendan Taylor meant that the Chevrons chased the target of 104 down with 39 balls to spare and eight wickets in hand.