The Pakistan cricket team did what they do best: trigger a batting collapse in a manner previously unheard of and unseen. They did it against the USA in match 11 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, played at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo on February 10th, 2026. After entering the last two overs of the innings at 173/4, Pakistan finished their innings at 190/9, losing five wickets for just 17 runs.

What triggered the Pakistani collapse?

The collapse was triggered in the 19th over as Shadley van Schalkwyk removed Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf to give Pakistan a jolt. What the Pakistani team was not ready for happened in the next over; they lost the wicket of Mohammad Nawaz, who was out on the first ball, and then Usman Khan was run out courtesy of Shaheen Afridi.

Another run-out occurred on the very last ball, leading to Pakistan losing five wickets in the final 12 balls.

Have Pakistan collapsed for the first time? Not at all.

Pakistan and batting collapses have become synonymous over the years. Their most recent collapse occurred in the final of the Asia Cup 2025, where they went from 113/1 to 146 all out, losing nine wickets for 33 runs.

Famous Pakistan T20 Batting Collapses