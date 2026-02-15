In the 26th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, the United States will face Namibia in a high-stakes Group A clash. Scheduled for tomorrow, February 15, 2026, the match will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with the first ball at 3:00 PM local time (9:30 AM GMT). The USA has played three matches so far in the tournament, and it witnessed defeats from Pakistan and India. But won against the Netherlands by 93 runs. On the other side, Namibia also lost to India and the Netherlands.

United States of America vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Weather report

According to Accuweather, the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) could witness 29 degree-celsius of temperature, ranging from 31 to 36 degrees. The wind gusts are at a speed of 33 km/h. The possibility of thunderstorms and precipitation is zero on the match day.

ALSO READ Golfing GPS: The Caddie Version

United States of America vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch report

The MA Chidambaram Stadium is a place where the ball tends to grip and turn, making it a dream for spin bowlers. The venue has hosted three matches so far in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Unlike many other grounds in India that are flat and easy for scoring, this pitch is usually dry and slow. This means the ball doesn’t always come onto the bat quickly, forcing batters to work much harder for their runs.

United States of America vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Probable playing XI

USA: Monank Patel (c), Shayan Jahangir (wk), Saiteja Mukkamala, Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan.

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Malan Kruger, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo.

United States of America vs Namibia: Squads

Namibia Squad: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Malan Kruger, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo, Dylan Leicher, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt, Willem Myburgh

United States of America Squad: Monank Patel(w/c), Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Shehan Jayasuriya, Ehsan Adil, Saurabh Netravalkar, Andries Gous