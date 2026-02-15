USA vs NAM Live Streaming: The excitement of the T20 World Cup 2026 continues as the United States cricket team gets ready to take on the determined Namibia cricket team in an important match.

The USA are creating a new and exciting story in world cricket. With every match, their confidence is growing stronger, they are no longer playing just to make their fans proud they truly believe they can match the top teams in the world.

Their style of play is confident and fearless. They start quickly, play aggressive shots and their bowlers are willing to take chances, even when the pressure is high. In this game, they will try to turn that confidence into a big statement performance

While on the other hand Namibia are used to play on the big stage. They stay calm, play with discipline and can be very dangerous without making too much noise. They often perform their best when people doubt them

Their biggest strength is teamwork. Every player understands his role, and they treat every moment in the match as important. When Namibia sees a chance to take control, they grab it and don’t let it slip away.

When and where to watch USA vs NAM live streaming

USA vs NAM T20 World Cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST, February 15. Catch the live score and real-time commentary on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.

How to watch NAM vs USA live on Star Sports and HotStar

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live stream will be available for subscribers on the JioHotstar app.

NAM vs USA T20 World Cup Squad:

USA squad: Monank Patel (captain), Ehsan Adil, Andries Gous (wicketkeeper), Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane.

NAM squad: Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Zane Green (wicketkeeper), Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, JC Balt, Dylan Leicher, WP Myburgh, Max Heingo.