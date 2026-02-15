Ahead of the widely anticipated ICC T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan in Colombo, several opposition leaders have voiced strong objections to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Union government for allowing the match to go ahead.

Many leaders including Shiv Sena’s (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and RJD MP Manoj Jha questioned the intent behind organising the fixture. The opposition’s demands come shortly after the Pakistan government expressed its intention to not participate in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, in solidarity with Bangladesh.

‘This is Jay Shah vs Pakistan,’ opposition accuses centre of double standards

Opposition leaders accused the Centre of adopting double standards by permitting a high-profile sporting contest with a country it often describes as an adversary.

Sanjay Raut launched a sharp attack and alleged financial interests were behind the decision.

“This is not an India-Pakistan match. This is a Jay Shah vs Pakistan match. The people of India do not want it,” he said.

“The India-Pakistan match generates the highest amount of betting and gambling in cricket, and the money also goes to Pakistan. Even dalals (betters), especially politicians in the BJP, benefit from it,” he concluded.

‘Funny hand-shake situation’

RJD MP Manoj Jha strongly endorsed Raut’sremarks, calling the current diplomatic stance a “funny situation.” He questioned whether the focus on optics, such as not participating in pre-match handshakes, diminishes India’s global image.

“I know billions of rupees are involved. They played right after the Pahalgam attack, so I say either play or not. Don’t try to subscribe to either narrative through pretence or deception,” he added.

The match is going ahead after Pakistan first boycotted the contest, expressing solidarity with Bangladesh, who were barred from the tournament after the team refused to travel to India to play their group matches.

Jumping on the train that disapproves of the upcoming clash between India and Pakistan senior congress leader Rashid Alvi also questioned the appropriateness of the match following recent terror incidents.

“People who come to our country and commit terrorism, kill people, and spread terror. How can we play any kind of game, even cricket, with them, given the kind of atrocities they committed in Pahalgam? Games are played with friends, not with enemies,” he said.

He added that such a contest would not have been allowed if the Congress were in power.

Update on pre-match handshake

In a recent development, The Indian Express has learnt that the Indian cricket team led by Suryakumar Yadav will not be shaking hands with the Pakistan players in the group game of the ICC T20 World Cup that will be played in Colombo today.

The ‘gesture of not shaking hands with the opposing team’ is something that’s been carried on by Suryakumar Yadav led team India ever since the infamous Phalgam attack which was then followed by Operation Sindoor.

Despite the political storm, the ICC and tournament organisers continue to highlight the sporting and commercial significance of the fixture, one of cricket’s most watched contests.

Amid the backdrop of this political controversy and heightened tensions between the two countries, the upcoming clash between the two unbeaten Asian giants in Colombo promises to be a high-voltage show.