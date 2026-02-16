Defending champions India continued their relentless march in the T20 World Cup 2026, dismantling arch-rivals Pakistan by 61 runs at the R Premadasa Stadium. The victory, which secures India’s place in the Super Eight stage, was built on a historic batting performance and a bowling effort that left the opposition with no answers on a spinning surface.

“I think this is for India,” captain Suryakumar Yadav remarked after the match, dedicating the clinical win to the nation. “We played the same brand of cricket we wanted to play. Batting first was the better option on this wicket. Ishan thought something out of the box today. After 0/1, someone had to take responsibility, and the way he took it was amazing.”

Ishan Kishan’s masterclass rescues India

The contest began with a jolt for India as opener Abhishek Sharma fell for a duck in the very first over. However, Ishan Kishan responded with one of the most explosive innings in the history of this rivalry. Kishan’s 77 off 40 balls, featuring 10 boundaries and three sixes, allowed India to bypass the sluggish nature of the pitch.

Supported by steady knocks from Tilak Varma (25) and Suryakumar (32), India managed to navigate a mid-innings dry spell against Pakistan’s spinners. A late cameo from Shivam Dube (27) ensured the Men in Blue reached 175/7, the highest total ever recorded in an India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash.

Pakistan crumble under pressure

Chasing 176, Pakistan’s response was derailed before it could gain any momentum. Hardik Pandya set the tone with a wicket-maiden in the opening over, dismissing Sahibzada Farhan. Jasprit Bumrah then struck twice in quick succession to remove Saim Ayub and captain Salman Ali Agha, leaving Pakistan reeling at 13/3.

Usman Khan provided the only real resistance for Pakistan with a gritty 44, but a sharp stumping by Kishan off Axar Patel effectively ended the chase. The Indian bowling unit operated like a well-oiled machine, with Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav strangling the middle order. Pakistan were eventually bundled out for 114 in 18 overs, marking their third-lowest total in the tournament’s history.

“It was great to see everyone contributing with the ball,” Surya added. “We will go back, have a good time together as a team and then think about the other games when we take the flight to Ahmedabad.”