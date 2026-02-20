Former England captain Michael Vaughan has addressed the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), asking them to take notice of a report published in leading media houses where agents have been quoted saying that The Hundred teams with Indian ownership have told them that they would not be interested in having Pakistani players in their roster for the upcoming season of the league.

Vaughan, a top voice of cricket on social media, took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his concerns about the move, saying: “The ECB need to act fast on this .. they own the league and this should not be allowed to happen .. the most inclusive sport in the country is not one that allows this to happen.”

What problems do Indian owners of The Hundred teams have with Pakistan players?

While the problem has never been discussed on the face of it, since the relations between the two countries have not been healthy, franchises owned by Indians have generally avoided Pakistan players. This geopolitical friction has created a “shadow ban” effect across global T20 leagues.

LeagueIndian-Owned FranchisesPakistan Player Participation
IPL (India)All 10 TeamsNo (None since 2008)
SA20 (South Africa)All 6 TeamsNo (None since inception)
ILT20 (UAE)MI Emirates, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai CapitalsRarely (Imad Wasim is a rare exception)
The Hundred (UK)4 Major Teams (MI, RPSG, GMR, Sun Group)Likely No (Reports suggest a 2026 snub)
Before the involvement of Indian owners in The Hundred, a total of nine Pakistani players featured in the league. Among the teams co-owned by Indians now, Manchester Originals (now Manchester Super Giants) featured the most number of Pakistani players in their roster.

PlayerPrevious Team in The HundredMatches Played
Usama MirManchester Originals13
Haris RaufWelsh Fire12
Imad WasimNorthern Superchargers / Trent Rockets10
Mohammad AmirLondon Spirit / Oval Invincibles6
Shaheen Shah AfridiWelsh Fire6
Zaman KhanManchester Originals5
Mohammad HasnainOval Invincibles5
Shadab KhanBirmingham Phoenix3
Wahab RiazTrent Rockets2

A total of 64 players from the South Asian nation have registered for the 2026 mega auction. Below are the prominent names and their respective categories:

Reserve Price TierKey Pakistan Players Registered
£100,000Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah
£75,000Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Zaman Khan, Usman Tariq
£50,000Faheem Ashraf, Sahibzada Farhan, Usama Mir, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Afaq Afridi
No ReserveOver 40 players including Saim Ayub, Haider Ali, and Shahnawaz Dahani

A total of four teams, namely Manchester Super Giants, MI London, Southern Brave, and Sunrisers Leeds, have Indian ownership. If they refuse to take Pakistani players, the chances for the 64 registered players from the South Asian nation would be halved even before heading to the auction room.

The BBC, which reported this development, quoted an ECB official as saying: “Almost 1,000 cricketers from 18 nations have registered for The Hundred auction, with representation on the longlist of over 50 players respectively from Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan and West Indies.”