Australia were handed a heavy defeat by Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday, as the co-hosts of the ICC T20I World Cup won by eight wickets. Pathum Nissanka smashed a brilliant century against the former champions – the first hundred ever scored against Australia in the 19-year history of the tournament.

With this loss, Australia’s hopes of reaching the Super Eight stage are now hanging by a thread. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, became the fifth team to qualify for the next round after India, South Africa, England and the West Indies.

Can Australia still reach the Super 8?

In Group B, Sri Lanka have secured qualification with six points. Australia, who currently have just two points, must now win their final group match against Oman and also rely on other results going their way.

Zimbabwe still have two matches left – against Sri Lanka and Ireland. If Zimbabwe win even one of those games, Australia will be knocked out because Zimbabwe already have four points from two matches.

Australia also needs to improve their Net Run Rate (NRR), especially if Ireland beat Zimbabwe and move to four points as well. In that case, NRR could decide which team goes through.

Sri Lanka’s win confirmed their place in the Super 8, leaving the remaining qualification battle mainly between Australia and Zimbabwe.

After the defeat, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh admitted the team is under pressure. “We’re in the lap of the Gods now, I think. Lot of emotions in the room right now. Haven’t been at our best. Disappointed bunch at the moment,” Marsh said.

What does Australia need to qualify for Super 8?

Australia must beat Oman in their final group game. At the same time, Zimbabwe must lose both their remaining matches against Sri Lanka and Ireland.

If that happens, Australia and Zimbabwe would both finish on four points. Ireland could also end up on four points, making it a three-way tie. In that situation, Net Run Rate will decide who qualifies.

Right now, Zimbabwe have the advantage in NRR. But if they suffer heavy defeats, their NRR could drop. Australia, on the other hand, would need a big win against Oman to improve theirs.

In short, Australia must win convincingly and hope Zimbabwe lose both their games. Anything less than that, and one of the pre-tournament favourites will be heading home early.