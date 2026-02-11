India’s preparations for their upcoming T20 World Cup group-stage clash against Namibia have been hit by a health scare, with star opener Abhishek Sharma hospitalised in Delhi due to a stomach infection. The left-handed batter is now doubtful for Thursday’s fixture, raising concerns within the camp ahead of a crucial encounter.

Abhishek had been feeling unwell even before India’s previous match against the USA. Despite his discomfort, he featured in the game, but his condition reportedly deteriorated afterward. He was said to be running a high fever and required intravenous drips for immediate relief. The opener skipped the team’s practice session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and has since been under medical supervision.

“Abhi (Abhishek) still has a few issues with his tummy. We are hopeful that he’ll be available for the game in two days’ time,” assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate told the media on Tuesday.

During the USA match, Abhishek was dismissed for a golden duck and did not take the field while India bowled, with Sanju Samson stepping in as a substitute fielder for the entire innings. He was also absent from the post-match handshakes, further indicating that he was not at full fitness.

“Abhishek has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi due to stomach infection. Some tests are being done to ascertain the problem. It is still not clear whether he will be discharged today. But match against Namibia looks doubtful as of now,” a BCCI source told PTI.

Washington Sundar Joins Squad

Amid the uncertainty around Abhishek’s availability, the team received a boost with the arrival of all-rounder Washington Sundar, who has joined the squad ahead of the Namibia match scheduled for February 12.

“Sundar joined the team yesterday, and he will train with the squad today,” Doeschate revealed.

The assistant coach also shared an update on pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who is working his way back after a short break.

“Bumrah has been bowling after a 10-day break, and he’s feeling a lot better. He’s moving well and will bowl again today.”

Captain Suryakumar Praised After USA Win

Looking back at India’s victory over the USA, Doeschate lauded skipper Suryakumar Yadav for leading from the front and anchoring the innings under pressure.

“Thankfully, our captain came good. He’s had an indifferent time over the past year, but that’s why he’s surrounded by good people. His leadership and consistency are evident in the way he played and rescued the team last week,” said India’s assistant coach.

With Abhishek’s participation still uncertain, the team management will closely monitor his recovery over the next 48 hours. A final decision on his inclusion against Namibia is expected closer to match day, depending on medical advice and his response to treatment.