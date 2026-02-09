George Munsey became the talk of the town as he smashed 84 off just 54 balls, hitting 13 boundaries and two sixes, to get past India skipper Suryakumar Yadav as the leading run-scorer of the tournament.

Playing for Scotland against Italy on February 9 (Monday) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Munsey was on a roll right from the word go. It was courtesy of his innings and a late charge from Brandon McMullen that Scotland became the first Associate nation to get past the 200-run mark and post the highest-ever total for an Associate side in T20 World Cup history.

Munsey Magic at Maidan

The area in Kolkata where the Eden Gardens is located is called Maidan, and it was Munsey magic at Maidan as the Scottish opener showed his full range of hitting. The fours that he hit towards the offside were as exquisite as it gets, while the sixes that he smashed over long-on and mid-wicket were equally marvelous.

He now has 103 runs in his kitty—19 more than Suryakumar Yadav—and is therefore at the top of the run-scoring charts. Munsey, alongside Michael Jones, put on 126 for the first wicket, which was also the first 100-plus run stand for any wicket in the T20 World Cups for Scotland.

Table- Leading Run Scorers: T20 World Cup 2026

Rank Player Team Matches Runs Highest Score 50s 1 George Munsey Scotland 2 103 84 1 2 Suryakumar Yadav India 1 84 84* 1 3 Tim Seifert New Zealand 1 65 65 1 4 Shimron Hetmyer West Indies 1 64 64 1 5 Gulbadin Naib Afghanistan 1 63 63 1

King of Associates: Scotland Go Past USA and Canada

The Scottish team, which posted 207/4 batting first, went past the USA and Canada, who had both scored in the 190s in the last T20 World Cup in 2024. With this, they became the first Associate member of the International Cricket Council to score beyond 200 in T20 World Cup history. They now hold the record for the highest score by an Associate nation in the tournament’s history.

Table- Highest Team Totals by Associate Nations in T20 World Cups