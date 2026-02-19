Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming: The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is set to host Match 38, a high-stakes battle for Group B supremacy. While both Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have already confirmed their spots in the Super 8s, the winner of this clash will likely top the group, securing a theoretically easier draw in the next round.

Sri Lanka have been untouchable at home, winning all three matches so far. Pathum Nissanka enters this game fresh off a sensational century against Australia, while Kusal Mendis remains one the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 168 runs. Zimbabwe, however, are no longer the underdog. After a historic 23-run victory over Australia, the Chevrons have proven they can defend totals with tactical brilliance. Blessing Muzarabani has been a revelation with 7 wickets, utilising his height to extract bounce even on sluggish tracks.

With Sikandar Raza providing the middle-order spine and off-spin variety, Zimbabwe will look to exploit the Colombo surface, which traditionally favours spinners as the game progresses. This match is a tactical chess game between two sides that know each other’s strengths intimately from their frequent bilateral encounters over the last year.

When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe live score streaming

This Group B clash between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe takes place on February 19. The match is slated for a 3:00 PM IST start. As the co-hosts, Sri Lanka will be playing in front of a packed Colombo crowd.

You can follow the live score streaming through the JioHotstar platform, which provides instant updates, win probabilities and player-vs-player statistics. Given the possibility of scattered showers in Colombo, the live weather-integrated scorecard on the app will be vital for fans to keep track of any DLS adjustments or play interruptions.

How to watch SL vs ZIM live on Star Sports and JioHotstar

The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match will be available on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. Digital viewers can catch every moment live on the JioHotstar app. This tournament, JioHotstar has introduced a Vertical Feed for mobile users, making it easier to watch the game while scrolling through stats.

If you are watching on a Smart TV, the app supports 4K streaming to bring the vibrant atmosphere of the R Premadasa Stadium into your living room. Regional commentary options are also a highlight, with dedicated Sinhalese and English feeds available for this specific fixture.