Sri Lanka vs Ireland – A Do-or-Die Night at the T20 World Cup 2026:

Both the teams are set to face each other in a high-pressure T20 World Cup 2026 match. This is not just about scoring runs or taking wickets — it’s about staying alive in the tournament, playing for pride, and believing they can win.

Sri Lanka comes into the match with experience and expectations. As former champions, they understand big-match pressure and will rely on their senior players to deliver. One strong performance could set the tone for their World Cup.

Ireland, meanwhile, are a fearless underdog. They have little pressure and love surprising stronger teams. They will aim to create another big upset and show they can compete with the best.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup: When and where to watch live

The Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup match will start at 7:00 pm IST on Sunday, February 8. Fans can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

SRI vs IRE World Cup Squad:

Sri Lanka squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Kusal Perera wicketkeeper, Kamindu Mendis,Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka captain, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana.

Ireland squad: Paul Stirling captain,Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz ,Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker Wicketkeeper, Ben White,Craig Young.

As the match reaches its end, the tension will be high and every ball will count. Both teams will give their best, knowing one moment can change everything. No matter the result, this clash will be remembered for its fight, passion, and T20 World Cup drama.