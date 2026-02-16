The stage is ready for a big battle as the Australia cricket team takes on the proud and unpredictable Sri Lanka cricket team in the T20 World Cup 2026 match.

Both the teams have won this tournament before, and both play with pride and passion. It’s expected to be an exciting match, and the result could have a big impact on their tournament journey.

Australia, the 2021 T20 World Cup winners, are known for performing well in pressure situations. They have played over 190 T20 Internationals, winning around 110 and losing about 75. With attacking batting and strong fast bowling, they often have an advantage in big tournaments. They won the title in 2021 and were runners-up in 2010, regularly reaching the knockout stages.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have a history filled with flair and fighting spirit. They have played over 180 T20 Internationals, winning more than 90 matches. They were runners-up in 2009 and 2012 editions before winning the trophy in 2014. Even during rebuilding phase, Sri Lanka remain a dangerous side, capable of surprising stronger teams with fearless batting and clever spin bowling.

When and where to watch AUS vs SL live streaming

SL vs AUS T20 World Cup match will start at 7:00 pm IST on February 16. Catch the live score and real-time commentary on JioHotstar.

How to watch SL vs AUS live on Star Sports and HotStar

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live stream will be available for subscribers on the JioHotstar app.

Australia vs SL Lanka T20 World Cup Squads:

SL squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga.

AUS squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

As the two former champions step onto the field, expect intensity, passion, and moments that could define their tournament. In matches like this, one good over or one special performance can change everything.