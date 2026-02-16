T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka beat Australia by 8 wickets! In a night of absolute dominance at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, the co-hosts have officially punched their ticket to the Super 8s of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The Lions chased down 182 with two overs to spare, leaving the 2021 champions, Australia, on the brink of a shock tournament exit.
Pathum Nissanka’s night to remember
The hero of the night was undoubtedly Pathum Nissanka, who played one of the greatest T20I innings in Sri Lankan history. Finishing on 100* off 52 balls, Nissanka didn’t just reach the 2,500-run milestone; he dismantled the Australian attack with a flurry of late-innings sixes that turned a tense chase into a celebration. Supported by a steady Kusal Mendis (51), the pair shared a 97- run stand that sucked the life out of the Australian defence before an unbeaten 79* run partnership with P Rathnayake.
AUS vs SL : The great Australian collapse, from 104/0 to heartbreak
Earlier in the evening, Australia seemed to have the game in their pocket. Returning captain Mitchell Marsh (54) and Travis Head (56) put on a masterclass of Powerplay hitting, racing to 104/0 in just 8 overs. However, the introduction of spin sparked a catastrophic collapse. Dushan Hemantha (3/37) and Dunith Wellalage triggered a slide that saw Australia lose all 10 wickets for just 77 runs, finishing at 181 all out.
Sri Lanka storms into the Super 8s with a masterclass of batting, leaving Australia relying on a mix of luck and other results to keep their hopes alive. What a night for the Lions and for everyone lucky enough to witness it live from Pallekele.
Dasun Shanaka, the winning captain
Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka captain: One of the best performances in recent past. Really happy with how it went. We were still positive after losing Pathirana. We had that confidence and knew about the wicket. Each and everyone showed the body language high today. Everyone wanted to contribute somehow. Chameera, Theekshana, Hemantha, we talked about him a lot (after the last game), he delivered today. Missing Hasaranga and Pathirana is a big miss. But luckily we got a cover for Hasaranga. We cannot control that. We need to take the good things from here. Happy with how the proceedings went, especially Pathum's ton. We will continue this for the rest of the tournament. (On his decision at the toss) There were a lot of chats when we opted to bowl, but the group was confident. Boundaries are short, we knew if we could keep them down to 170-180 (we would have a chance). After many years, making it into the next round…it is a good team. Hopefully we can make it to the semis. I want to thank the crowd too - a massive crowd today.
Mitchell Marsh: (On their score and what they felt about it) I thought it was a competitive total. Just disappointing. Well played to Sri Lanka, they outplayed us. We know at our best, we can make big scores. Just lost our way towards the back end. Could not get a partnership going and they bowled well. Knew we were a bit short with the start we had. Not much to say apart from the fact that Sri Lanka outplayed us. It is a devastated group. We are in the lap of the Gods now. Lot of emotions in the room. We have not been at our best. We watch the Zimbabwe-Ireland game with hope, but we are disappointed.
Pathum Nissanka, The Player of the Match of this epic encounter
Pathum Nissanka: (How he did that) The wicket was very good today and he was able to play his normal game. Very happy to get the hundred. We needed a good powerplay, had a good partnership with Kusal (Mendis). (On if the pitch got better in the second innings) Usually, it is a bit easier to chase and the wicket seemed to get better. Not much dew. I was trying to back my strengths, and was waiting for it. Happy to get several of those balls to his strength and happy to get those boundaries.
SL vs AUS Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: What a spectacle!
It was a spectacle that had to be witnessed to be truly appreciated. Pathum Nissanka's innings was nothing short of mesmerising, a flawless blend of timing, power, and composure that left the Pallekele crowd in sheer awe.
Every stroke seemed to command the field, every shot drew gasps and cheers, and by the end, the fans were on their feet, celebrating a performance that dictated the rhythm of the game.
Supporting him brilliantly, Kusal Mendis produced his third consecutive fifty, anchoring the innings and accelerating whenever needed, while Rathnayake entered at a critical stage and played with the confidence of someone in complete control.
Together, they ensured Sri Lanka’s chase never wavered, turning what could have been a tense moment into an exhibition of dominance.
For Australia, it was another evening to forget. Their attack failed to make a significant impact, picking up just a handful of wickets as Sri Lanka’s batsmen dismantled the total with remarkable ease.
Now, the Aussies must hope for help elsewhere, a scenario that may force them to confront the harsh reality of an early exit if results don’t go their way.
Sri Lanka win! They beat Australia by 8 wickets
Sri Lanka win! They beat Australia by 8 wickets. They are through to Super Eights.
Pathum Nissanka has done it! A hundred that feels like a highlight reel come to life, crafted in front of a packed Pallekele crowd. Short outside off, he tugs it elegantly into deep mid-wicket, and the helmet comes off in celebration.
The applause is deafening , a standing ovation for a knock that will be remembered for years. Tonight, Nissanka has been the heartbeat of Sri Lanka’s innings, and fans are soaking in every magical moment of this masterful performance!
Sri Lanka need 5 runs in 15 balls
Sri Lanka sense a place in the Super Eights. Nissanka nearing a hundred. WHat a knock this has been.
SL vs AUS Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: 16.5- SIX! Is this EA Sports Cricket or what?
Pathum Nissanka is absolutely relentless tonight, treating the Australian attack like a practice net!
Ellis fires one full, angling into middle and leg, but Nissanka has other ideas. He shimmies across, stays relaxed, and with supreme timing and control, sends it flying over fine leg.
The crowd is going wild, the Aussies are being torn apart, and Nissanka’s display is nothing short of masterclass!
SL vs AUS Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: 16.4- SIX! NISSANKA CONTINUES HIS ONSLAUGHT!
Pathum Nissanka is absolutely tormenting the Australian attack tonight!
Ellis pitches it short on leg stump, but Nissanka reads it instantly, leaping into the leg side before carving it beautifully over backward point.
Timing, technique, sheer audacity, this shot has it all. One of the finest strokes of the evening, and the crowd is on its feet!
SL vs AUS Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: 14.6- SIX! NISSANKA IGNITES PALLEKELE!
Oh, pick that out of the stands! The crowd has absolutely erupted, and rightly so.
Stoinis goes short outside off but that is a dangerous length to a set batter. Nissanka rocks back in a flash and unleashes a brutal pull over deep midwicket.
Clean strike, sweet sound off the bat, as pure a hit as you will see all night.
Sri Lanka surging towards the target now, with the home fans in full voice.
SL vs AUS Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: 14.1- FOUR! RATHNAYAKE TAKES THE AERIAL ROUTE!
Stoinis tries the slower one, but it sits up invitingly in the slot outside off. That is a gift at this stage!
Rathnayake plants his front foot, goes clean through the line and lifts it nonchalantly over mid off. Not quite off the middle, but plenty on it to clear the infield.
He is making this cameo count in a big way!
SL vs AUS Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: 12.4 – FOUR! BACK-TO-BACK FOR RATHNAYAKE!
He is up and running in a flash! Stoinis digs it in short outside off, looking to push him back but Rathnayake is ready.
He waits on it beautifully, opens the face at the last second and slashes it fine past the keeper. That raced away before anyone could blink!
Two balls, two boundaries, Sri Lanka refusing to let the momentum dip after the wicket.
SL vs AUS Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: 12.3- FOUR! WHAT A WELCOME!
Goodness me, that is some way to get off the mark! Marcus Stoinis goes on a length outside off and Rathnayake leans into it with absolute conviction.
He gets forward, presents the full face, and blitzes it past extra cover. Yes, it was in the air but it was perfectly placed in the gap. No chance for the fielder.
Pressure? What pressure. That’s a statement boundary from the new man!
SL vs AUS Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: 12.2- WICKET! MENDIS DEPARTS FOR 51
Marcus Stoinis delivers again for Australia! The change of pace does the trick, it’s right in the slot on middle and off but Kusal Mendis doesn’t quite pick the slower ball.
He swings through the line but all he gets is height, not distance. The ball balloons towards deep midwicket where Connolly settles under it and completes a safe catch.
Suddenly, you could hear a pin drop in Pallekele. A timely breakthrough for the 2021 champions just as Sri Lanka were cruising.
Kusal Mendis c Connolly b Stoinis 51 (38b, 6x4, 1x6), SR 134.21
Australia have their opening- can they build on it now?
SL vs AUS Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: 11.5- FIFTY FOR NISSANKA!
And now it’s Pathum Nissanka’s turn to raise the bat! Maxwell drops it back of a length on middle and off and Nissanka calmly nudges it into the midwicket region for a single.
That run brings up a superb half-century, another high-quality innings under pressure.
The Pallekele crowd, awash in Sri Lankan blue, rise to applaud. Two set batters, two fifties and Sri Lanka are firmly in command of this chase.
SL vs AUS Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: 11.1- FIFTY FOR KUSAL MENDIS!
Calm, composed and consistent. Maxwell floats it up full outside off, and Kusal Mendis leans forward to stroke it down to long-on for a single. That run brings up his third successive half-century in this T20 World Cup, a remarkable run of form.
He is paced this chase beautifully, blending control with calculated aggression and Sri Lanka are firmly on track with their in-form batter leading the charge.
SL vs AUS Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: 5 runs off the 11th over
5 runs off the over, Sri Lanka- 98/1. They need 84 runs from 54 deliveries.
SL vs AUS Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Halway through! SL- 93/1
SL- 93/1 after 10 overs. Mendis 46* off 31, P Nissanka- 44* off 26. Sri Lanka need 89 from 60 balls.
SL vs AUS Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: FOUR to end the over! Swept away in style!
Connolly makes a mistake. It's full and drifting down leg and Kusal Mendis is quick to latch on. He drops to one knee, rolls his wrists beautifully and sweeps it fine.
It zips past short fine leg and races to the fence.
Another commanding over for Sri Lanka, the momentum firmly with the batters as Mendis continues to find the boundaries at will.
SL vs AUS Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: 8.3- FOUR! That is elegance personified!
Connolly takes the pace off and floats it up full on middle but Kusal Mendis is already on the move. He skips down the track, creates a touch of room and then just creams it through extra cover. No slog, no rush- just balance, timing and pure class.
Sri Lanka are making this chase look fluent, the batters dictating terms with confidence.
SL vs AUS Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: GAME ON HERE FOLKS! Another FOUR!
7.6- FOUR! Picked off in style! Zampa drags it down on off and that’s asking for trouble. Kusal Mendis rocks back, clears his front hip and absolutely hammers it through the leg side.
It screams between long-on and deep midwicket, a gap split with surgical precision. You couldn’t have placed it better with a ruler.
Sri Lanka keeping the tempo high as the spinners are put under pressure.
SL vs AUS Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: 5.6- FOUR! Sri Lanka finish the powerplay strongly!
Stoinis goes back of a length outside off, and Nissanka once again plays it late. He angles the bat face and the ball flies very fine, past the diving Inglis to his right.
Not entirely sure Nissanka meant to get it that fine, but he will gladly take it. It races away to the boundary and caps off an excellent over for Sri Lanka.
He had also scored a boundary of the previous ball. What a way to end the powerplay for Sri Lanka.
End of 6 overs: Sri Lanka remain pretty much in control of the chase.
Pathum Nissanka 38 (20) – 5 fours, 2 sixes
Kusal Mendis 20 (13) – 2 fours, 1 six
Marcus Stoinis 2-0-17-1
Australia searching for answers as the visitors make a brisk start.
SL vs AUS Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: 5.1- FOUR! Sri Lanka targeting that region!
Stoinis drops it short and wide outside off, and Kusal Mendis is all over it.
Using the pace cleverly, he just opens the face and glides it late between backward point and short third. No brute force, just timing and placement.
That area behind point has become a productive zone for Sri Lanka early in this chase.
SL vs AUS Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Incredible placement! Good start for SL
How on earth has he found the gap there? Connolly goes back of a length, angling into off, and Nissanka looks cramped for room trying to cut.
But somehow, with quick hands and late adjustment, he chops it precisely between short third and backward point. It didn’t look on yet it races away to the fence.
SL vs AUS Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: 4.4- SIX! Audacious from Nissanka!
That is pure innovation! Connolly darts it in on a back of a length, well outside off but Nissanka is ready.
He quickly switches his stance, brings out the reverse and absolutely thumps it over short third. Clean connection, plenty of elevation and it sails into the stands. SIX!
SL vs AUS Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: 3.5- Review lost! Australia waste one!
A huge LBW shout from Ellis and Australia go up immediately. Umpire Ahsan Raza paused for a moment but the finger stayed down and the Aussies decided to challenge.
It was back of a length on middle, jagging in sharply. Mendis played around it and was struck on the front pad. No bat involved but the height and angle always looked suspect.
Ball tracking confirms it, sliding down leg and missing.
Australia lose a review and Sri Lanka continue to keep the pressure on in this chase.
SL vs AUS Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: 3.4- SIX! Mendis sends it deep!
That’s right in his arc and Kusal Mendis doesn’t miss out. Ellis lands it on a length but strays onto the pads, and that’s a gift at this level.
Mendis plants his front foot, whips through the line and dispatches it high and handsome over deep backward square leg.
Into the stands it goes! Sri Lanka’s chase gathering serious momentum early on.
SL vs AUS Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: And a boundary to end the 3rd over
2.6- FOUR! Class from Mendis! That’s beautifully played. Bartlett goes back of a length and outside off but Kusal Mendis is in no hurry. He waits for it, opens the face at the last moment and steers it delicately behind square.
Threaded perfectly between backward point and short third, precision over power.
Sri Lanka close the over with another boundary and plenty of early intent in this chase.
SL vs AUS Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries!
Nissanka is flowing here. Bartlett bangs it in back of a length and drifting onto leg stump and with no fine leg in place, that’s asking for trouble. Nissanka simply stays inside the line, gets a neat glance on it and helps it on its way fine. No need to overhit, just pure placement. Two in two, and Sri Lanka are building early momentum.