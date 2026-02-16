T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka beat Australia by 8 wickets! In a night of absolute dominance at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, the co-hosts have officially punched their ticket to the Super 8s of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The Lions chased down 182 with two overs to spare, leaving the 2021 champions, Australia, on the brink of a shock tournament exit.

Pathum Nissanka’s night to remember

The hero of the night was undoubtedly Pathum Nissanka, who played one of the greatest T20I innings in Sri Lankan history. Finishing on 100* off 52 balls, Nissanka didn’t just reach the 2,500-run milestone; he dismantled the Australian attack with a flurry of late-innings sixes that turned a tense chase into a celebration. Supported by a steady Kusal Mendis (51), the pair shared a 97- run stand that sucked the life out of the Australian defence before an unbeaten 79* run partnership with P Rathnayake.

Match Ended ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026 Sri Lanka

184/2 (18.0) vs Australia

181 (20.0) Match Ended ( Day – Match 30 )

Sri Lanka beat Australia by 8 wickets

AUS vs SL : The great Australian collapse, from 104/0 to heartbreak

Earlier in the evening, Australia seemed to have the game in their pocket. Returning captain Mitchell Marsh (54) and Travis Head (56) put on a masterclass of Powerplay hitting, racing to 104/0 in just 8 overs. However, the introduction of spin sparked a catastrophic collapse. Dushan Hemantha (3/37) and Dunith Wellalage triggered a slide that saw Australia lose all 10 wickets for just 77 runs, finishing at 181 all out.

