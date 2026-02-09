The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 moves forward with an exciting match as South Africa take on Canada today evening in the group stage. It’s a contest between experience and rising ambition, with both teams eager to prove their strength on the global stage

South Africa go into this match as strong favourites. They are well known for their fast bowlers and powerful batting lineup. The Proteas will try to take control of the game right from the first over. With several players who can turn the match around, they will aim for a solid win and a confident start to the tournament.

Canada, on the other hand, come in as underdogs but with good confidence. They have shown strong fighting spirit in recent tournaments and will try to challenge South Africa with tight bowling and sensible batting. A good performance in this match could be a big step forward for Canada in international cricket.

Canada vs South Africa World Cup: When and where to watch live

Canada vs South Africa T20 World Cup match will start at 7:00 pm IST on Monday, February 9. Fans can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

SA vs CAN World Cup full squad:

South Africa squad: Aiden Markram captain, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock wicketkeeper, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith and Tristan Stubbs.

Canada squad: Dilpreet Bajwa captain, Ajayveer Hundal, Ansh Patel, Dilon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Jaskarandeep Buttar, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur wicketkeeper, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Shreyas Movva wicketkeeper, Yuvraj Samra.

As South Africa and Canada step onto the World Cup stage, it will be a mix of pride, pressure, and opportunity. One team brings experience and strength, while the other arrives with confidence and big dreams. When the match begins and the first ball is bowled, only one team will come out on top — and fans around the world will be watching closely.