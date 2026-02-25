SL vs NZ Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: The T20 World Cup 2026 match number 46 between Sri Lanka vs New Zealand is expected to be one of the most exciting games of the Super 8 stage.

Sri Lanka, one of the co-hosts, had a strong run in the tournament so far. They moved confidently through the group stage with impressive wins including a comfortable victory over Ireland and a solid chase against Australia. These results show they are well prepared for the shortest format.

Their batting has looked sharp with Pathum Nissanka among the top run-scorers of the tournament. The bowling has also impressed especially the spin duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga.

With a balanced squad and match-winners in both departments Sri Lanka look ready to challenge any team. However, they did succumb to a defeat against England in their Super 8 opener.

On the other hand, New Zealand have also looked strong in this World Cup. They finished at the top of their group after winning matches against teams like Canada and Afghanistan. The team has shown a good balance with powerful hitters and bowlers who stick to their plans.

Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, and Mitchell Santner have all been in good form and played important roles in the team’s success. Their performances have helped New Zealand gain confidence and build momentum heading into the Super 8 stage where their first match was abandoned due to rain.

When and where to watch SL vs NZ live streaming

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match will start at 7:00 pm IST on February 25. Catch the live score and real-time commentary on JioHotstar and Star Sports.

How to watch SL vs NZ live on Star Sports and HotStar

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live stream will be available for subscribers on the JioHotstar app.

SL vs NZ T20 World Cup Squad:

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis (Wk), Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga.

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Cole McConchie, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi