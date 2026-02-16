Colombo: The fallout from Pakistan‘s crushing 61-run defeat to India has reached a tipping point, with the team management reportedly deciding to bench two of its biggest superstars for the upcoming T20 World Cup clash against Namibia.

Following a late-night think tank meeting in Colombo, the management has signalled that reputation will no longer guarantee a spot in the playing 11. According to PTI sources, the decision has been taken to sideline the high-profile duo of Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi come after their repeated failure to deliver in big-match scenarios, most recently during the debacle at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

IND vs PAK: Management’s patient runs thin

The move follows intense pressure from both the PCB top brass and former legends. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi reportedly left the stadium early on Sunday as the defeat became inevitable and later conveyed a stern message to team manager Naved Akram Cheema, stating that such performances are “unacceptable.”

Head coach Mike Hesson is also understood to have held a “brutally honest” dressing-room session, where he informed the squad that changes were imminent to arrest the slide.

IND vs PAK: The new look Pakistan XI

With the two senior icons set to sit out the Namibia fixture on Wednesday, the following changes are likely:

Fakhar Zaman is tipped to return to the top order to inject much-needed aggression.

Either Salman Mirza or Naseem Shah will likely lead the pace attack.

Young wicketkeeper-batter Khawaja Nafay is being considered for a middle-order role to test the team’s bench strength ahead of the knockout stages.

T20 World Cup: Super 8 stage

Sitting third in Group A, Pakistan cannot afford another slip-up. While a win against Namibia is expected, the management views this as a trial run; if the “new boys” succeed, the two benched superstars may find their World Cup campaign effectively over.

The decision mirrors the public demands of former captain Shahid Afridi, who recently urged the management to “give the youngsters a sustained run” instead of banking on past glories.