Scotland vs Nepal, T20 World Cup prediction: Scotland take on Nepal in a Group D T20 World Cup 2026 clash at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on February 17. Both AI models give Scotland the edge though Nepal’s fearless approach and spin threat could make them a tricky opponent in the first half of the contest.

ChatGPT prediction: Scotland to win, slight edge

ChatGPT backs Scotland as slight favourites, assigning them a 58% probability of victory against Nepal’s 42%. Scotland’s top order, led by George Munsey and Brandon McMullen, has been consistent in handling spin and pacing their innings. Their bowling attack, with seamers and spinners like Mark Watt and Michael Leask, is well-balanced to exploit early movement and maintain control through the middle overs.

Nepal’s hopes rest on their key players, Rohit Paudel and Sandeep Lamichhane, who can change the match with explosive batting or wicket-taking spells. However, their middle order has shown vulnerability against disciplined attacks. Toss and pitch will play a crucial role- a slow, turning track could give Nepal an early advantage, while a drier wicket would aid Scotland’s pacers.

“Scotland should control most phases of the game, but Nepal’s fearless top order and Lamichhane’s spin make the opening 10 overs critical.”

Gemini prediction: Scotland favourites, Nepal capable of a scare

Gemini also leans toward Scotland, giving them a 70% probability of victory, while Nepal sits at 30%.

“Scotland’s Munsey and McMullen have provided explosive starts that Nepal’s bowlers have struggled to contain in the tournament so far,” Gemini notes.

“Structured Bowling: Scotland’s seam and spin combination is well-suited for the Wankhede track, which can grip once the initial Powerplay shine wears off,” it adds.

For Nepal, Gemini highlights their potential as dangerous underdogs:

“Nothing to Lose: Officially out of Super 8 contention, Nepal plays with freedom. Lamichhane’s spin is their biggest weapon, capable of choking the middle overs and inducing errors from Scotland’s batters.”

Gemini concludes that Scotland’s superior batting depth, structured bowling and tournament experience make them favourites, though Nepal could threaten if they exploit conditions perfectly early on.

Scotland vs Nepal: Who holds the edge?

Both ChatGPT and Gemini align in backing Scotland. ChatGPT emphasizes consistency and balanced attack, while Gemini reinforces their structural depth, top-order firepower, and tactical control. Unless Nepal produces standout performances or exploits pitch conditions perfectly, the algorithms favour Scotland to prevail in this Group D encounter.

Disclaimer: This prediction is generated using AI-based analysis of team form, historical data and recent performances. It is intended purely for informational and analytical purposes and is not a guarantee of match outcome.