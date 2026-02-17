The 33rd match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 between Scotland and Nepal is scheduled for today (February 17). The Group C encounter will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, starting at 7 PM. Scotland won its first match against Italy by 73 runs but faced defeat from England by five wickets. However, Nepal lost its first match to Italy by 10 wickets and its second match to the West Indies by nine wickets. The team is currently looking to open its winning streak for the tournament.

Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Report

According to Accuweather, Wankhede could see a 29 degree celsius of temperature, ranging from 28 to 31 degree celsius. The wind gusts are expected to be at 37 km/h. The possibility of rain, thunderstorms and cloud cover is zero on the match day. The average score at the Wankhede pitch is 138 runs, with an average of seven.

Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch Report

As of February 16, 2026, 5 matches have been contested at Wankhede Stadium in the T20 World Cup 2026. The pitch is usually known for favouring bowlers, mainly pacers, and making it tough for batters to score runs.

Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: Probable playing 11

Scotland: Richie Berrington (C), George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross (WK), Mark Watt, Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson, Brad Wheal, Brad Currie.

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (C), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

Nepal squad: Rohit Paudel (c), Sandeep Lamichhane, Sundeep Jora, Basir Ahamad, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lokesh Bam, Karan KC, Kushal Bhurtel, Nandan Yadav, Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Aasif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Sher Malla, Lalit Rajbanshi

Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross (WC), Bradley Currie, Oliver Davidson, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal.