Today T20 World Cup 2026 match between Scotland and Italy will be full of pressure and emotion. It’s not just about cricket, but about pride and chasing history. Scotland bring experience and know how tough World Cup matches can be. After a difficult start, they need this win to stay alive in the tournament and will look to start strong.

Italy will play their first-ever T20 World Cup match. With fearless energy and nothing to lose, they will aim to surprise everyone and show that belief can beat reputation.

Scotland vs Italy T20 World Cup: When and where to watch live

Scotland vs Italy T20 World Cup match will start at 11:00 am IST on Monday, February 9. Fans can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Scotland fighting to stay alive; Italy chasing historic dream

Scotland go into this match knowing they cannot afford any mistakes. With their World Cup experience, they will fight hard to stay in the tournament and show they can handle pressure.

For Italy, this match is about making history and believing in themselves. Playing their first T20 World Cup, they will take the field without fear, hoping to surprise everyone and turn their dream into reality.

SCO vs ITA World Cup Squad:

Italy squad: Wayne Madsen captain, Marcus Campopiano, Gian-Piero Meade wicketkeeper, Zain Ali, Ali Hasan, Crishan Jorge Kalugamage, Harry Manenti, Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, Syed Naqvi, Benjamin Manenti, Jaspreet Singh, JJ Smuts, Grant Stewart, Thomas Draca.

Scotland squad: Richie Berrington captain, Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross wicketkeeper, Bradley Currie, Oliver Davidson, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal.

