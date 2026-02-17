SCOT vs NEP Live Streaming: The excitement is building at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, where Scotland and Nepal will go head-to-head in an important group game. Both teams have played well at different moments in the tournament, and this match could be very important for their hopes of reaching the Super 8 stage.

Scotland go into this game with a solid record in associate cricket and some strong recent performances.

In 2025 Scotland T20 Tri-Series, beat Nepal comfortably by 34 runs. Scotland scored 193/5, with George Munsey smashing a quick 78 off just 39 balls. Their bowlers then did a good job, limiting Nepal to 159. That win helped Scotland secure the series title on net run rate.

While on the other hand Nepal has been one of the surprise teams of this World Cup 2026. The team has gained a lot of confidence, especially after pushing bigger teams hard and winning some important matches before the tournament. They also started their World Cup campaign with strong performances. Nepal has narrowly beaten tough opponents and has shown great fighting spirit with both bat and ball.

When and where to watch SCOT vs NEP live streaming

SCOT vs NEP T20 World Cup match will start at 7:00 pm IST on February 17. Catch the live score and real-time commentary on JioHotstar.

How to watch SCOT vs NEP live on Star Sports and HotStar

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live stream will be available for subscribers on the JioHotstar app.

Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup Squad

Scotland squad: Richie Berrington (captain), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross (wicketkeeper), Bradley Currie, Oliver Davidson, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal.

Nepal squad: Rohit Paudel (captain), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wicketkeeper), Sundeep Jora, Aarif Sheikh, Basir Ahamad, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Gulshan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sher Malla, Lokesh Bam.