The Super 8 Group 2 match between Zimbabwe and South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, 1 March 2026 is set to be an important and exciting contest.

Zimbabwe Playing 11: Tadiwanashe Marumani (wicketkeeper), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (captain), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani

South Africa Playing 11: Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi

Head-to-Head (T20Is)

In T20 cricket overall, South Africa and Zimbabwe have faced each other 13 times. South Africa have won 11 of those matches, while Zimbabwe have won 2 showing that South Africa have had the upper hand in this rivalry so far.

SA vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026: Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is known for producing high-scoring T20 matches. The boundaries on the sides are short and the outfield is quick so batters usually enjoy playing their shots once they get set. The pitch is generally flat with good bounce which makes it easier to score especially in the powerplay.

In the first innings the ball comes nicely onto the bat helping aggressive openers score runs early. Totals above 170 are quite common here and anything below 160 is often seen as a bit low. But as the match goes on the surface slows down bringing spinners and clever slower bowlers into the game.

SA vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026: Delhi Weather Forecast

The evening match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is expected to be played under clear and warm conditions. Temperatures around the 7:00 PM start time are likely to be in the mid-to-high 20s°C gradually cooling as the night progresses.

The forecast suggests dry weather with no significant chance of rain meaning fans can expect an uninterrupted contest. Light winds and moderate humidity should make for a comfortable evening, typical of early March conditions in Delhi.