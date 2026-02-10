After managing to get over the line somehow in their T20 World Cup 2026 opener against the Netherlands, Pakistan take on the USA at the same ground, the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo, on February 10 (Tuesday).

US skipper Monank Patel won the toss and opted to bowl first, informing that Ehsan Adil replaced Ali Khan who was injured in the last game. Pakistan remained unchanged.

The USA, who put on a brilliant show against India but lost the game eventually, will be looking to go one better against the Pakistanis, making it one of the must-watch clashes of the group stages.

Pakistan vs USA Playing 11

Though Babar Azam failed to impress, Pakistan will continue to back him in their playing 11. Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan will be at the top, with skipper Salman Ali Agha and Babar in the middle. Naseem Shah, who missed out against the Netherlands, might get a game here.

Other than that, there seem to be no changes possible in the Pakistani side for this game.

Pakistan Playing 11: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha (c), Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

The USA might not have been able to get past the Indian side in the first game, but they will not look to tinker with that playing 11, hoping to cash in on their in-form bowlers.

USA Playing 11: Andries Gous (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel (c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ehsan Adil, Saurabh Netravalkar.

Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: Head to Head

The USA and Pakistan have faced each other just once. It was the meeting at Texas in the T20 World Cup 2024 where the USA had sprung a surprise.

Matches Played Pakistan Won USA Won Tied (USA won Super Over) 1 0 0 1

PAK vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Pitch Report

The SSC wicket in Colombo, Sri Lanka, has traditionally been spin-friendly. The last two matches here, featuring Pakistan vs Netherlands and then Zimbabwe vs Oman, have seen pacers using the pitch well.

But the timing of those two games was in the day. This one will be the first-ever all-evening under lights game at the venue. Still, one can hope that the wicket will favour bowlers.

SSC Colombo T20I Stats Value Average 1st Innings Score 145 Highest Total Recorded 176/3 Lowest Total Recorded 140/6 Win % Batting First 30%

Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Colombo Weather Report

The Pakistan vs USA match will not be impacted by rain, though the evening will remain cloudy through the game, from 7 pm to 11 pm. The temperature will be in the higher 20s and humidity will cross the 60 per cent mark, more often than not.