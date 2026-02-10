Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming: The stage is set at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo as Salman Ali Agha’s Pakistan aims to avoid another upset against a fearless USA side. After securing a narrow win against the Netherlands, Pakistan face the giant-killers who pushed India to the limit in their opening fixture. With the Colombo weather being a major talking point, fans are eager to find out how to catch the action live.

When and where to watch Pakistan vs USA live streaming

The Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup match will be played on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo. The match is scheduled to begin at 07:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 06:30 PM IST. Fans in India can follow the live score updates on various sports platforms and watch the live streaming on digital apps.

How to watch PAK vs USA T20 World Cup live on Star Sports and JioHotstar

In India, the official broadcast rights for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 are held by the Star Sports Network. You can watch the live telecast of the Pakistan vs USA match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and other regional Star Sports channels in multiple languages. For those who prefer digital viewing, the PAK vs USA live streaming will be available exclusively on the JioHotstar app and website.